Questex’s Luxury Travel Advisor's ULTRA Summit to be Held in Scottsdale, Ariz. June 20-22, 2023

Luxury Travel’s Much Lauded Event Celebrates 10th Anniversary

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury Travel Advisor’s ULTRA Summit will be held June 20-22, 2023, at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Scottsdale, Ariz. The invitation-only event, organized by Questex, brings together pre-qualified, leading luxury travel agency owners and managers to meet one-on-one with the top luxury travel suppliers.



ULTRA Summit, now in its 10th year, is the premier, one-to-one event in the luxury travel space and is known for its exceptional programming curated to arm attendees with the data and information they need to make strategic business decisions that will ultimately impact their bottom line. The event begins with a welcome reception, followed by two days of one-to-one meetings and insightful presentations.

“As we celebrate our 10th year of the ULTRA Summit, I look forward to meeting with advisors and suppliers to collaborate on concepts for the future of luxury travel,” said Ruthanne Terrero, Vice President/Head of Content, Questex Travel and Wellness Group. “Additionally, our team is excited to celebrate a decade of bringing the industry together through the Summit and sharing insights through this incredible community of advisors and suppliers.”

For those interested in becoming a supplier at the Ultra Summit in 2023, please contact the Questex Travel Group Sales team. For those interested in applying to become a hosted advisor, please contact Andrea Hutchinson, Industry Relations Director.

About Luxury Travel Advisor

Luxury Travel Advisor was founded in 2005, as the only publication created for the very important luxury segment. The print publication goes to 15,000 hand-selected travel advisors who belong to Virtuoso, Signature, American Express, Ensemble and Internova, as well as those hard-to-reach independent luxury travel advisors across the United States. The readers of Luxury Travel Advisor sell to the most affluent consumers across the world and the ULTRA Summit is the intimate, in-person event where those advisors collaborate with top suppliers on how to navigate a successful business plan for the future. The Dossier newsletter publishes news from LuxuryTravelAdvisor.com twice a week and reaches a broad audience of luxury travel professionals worldwide.



About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

