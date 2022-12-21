Questex Launches Fierce Health Payer Summit, Flagship Fierce Healthcare Event Showcases Leadership and Innovation in the Payer Industry

Questex LLC

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today launches Fierce Health Payer Summit, the flagship Fierce Healthcare event that showcases leadership and innovation in the payer industry. Fierce Health Payer Summit launches through Questex’s established and successful Fierce content model to create a year-round engagement framework putting the audience at the center. The Summit will be produced by the Fierce content and events teams as well as Questex’s Event Performance team, the team that creates the highly successful Digital Pharma event series.



“The launch of the Fierce Health Payer event is a key milestone for Fierce’s Healthcare portfolio,” said Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Healthcare. “As we go deeper into the Healthcare space, this event will serve as the cornerstone to build out a full portfolio serving the Healthcare market.”

Payers are redefining their role by investing in the provider space, leveraging data in new ways and exploring unique business models. As every corner of the healthcare industry navigates a plethora of challenges, including rising costs and trials tied to a multi-year pandemic, how will payers continue to evolve? The new Summit will discuss current trends and the innovative strategies that are transforming the health insurance space such as Medicare Advantage, cutting through the noise on digital health, employer’s evolving expectations and regulatory and policy update.



Questex also announces that it is bolstering the Fierce Life Sciences and Fierce Healthcare team with the addition of Ayla Ellison as Editor-In-Chief. Ellison is responsible for Fierce Biotech, Fierce Pharma and Fierce Healthcare. Prior, Ellison was vice president and editor-in-chief of Becker’s Healthcare where she reported on finance, legal & regulatory, compensation and transaction and valuation issues for Becker’s Hospital Review.

Willumson added, “We are delighted to welcome Ayla to the team. Her expertise in content and events will help to rapidly accelerate our growth and drive the Fierce brands forward.”

Ellison brings robust expertise in content, live events, webinars, virtual events and podcasting and is the lynchpin for Questex to launch the Fierce Health Payer Summit. Ellison is collaborating with Paige Minemyer, Senior Editor, Fierce Healthcare, to launch the new Summit. For the past three years, Minemyer oversaw the Fierce Health Payer virtual event, which drew key players such as UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, Humana, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna.

The Summit takes place November 2-3, 2023 at the Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin, TX. Join the mailing list here and stay connected on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Ontrak is a Summit sponsor. For Fierce Health Payer Summit sponsorship opportunities, contact Angelique Alcover at aalcover@questex.com.

Reach Ellison at aellison@questex.com and Minemyer at pminemyer@questex.com.

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

