Questex’s Fierce Healthcare and Fierce Life Sciences Announce 2022 Innovation Awards Winners
Programs Showcase Outstanding Innovation Driving Improvements and Transforming the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industries; Unveils Innovation Reports that Feature Winners
NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces the winners of the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards, produced by Fierce Healthcare, and the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards, produced by Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. Both programs showcase outstanding innovation that is driving improvements and transforming the healthcare and life sciences industries.
“The awards program showcases outstanding innovation in the healthcare and life sciences industries,” said SVP and Publisher of Fierce Biotech, Fierce Pharma and Fierce Healthcare. “We received many remarkable submissions, but we believe that the winners demonstrated the most innovative solutions and have the potential to make a big impact. We applaud them on their creativity and wish them success.”
Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards winners:
Clinical Information Management: The Propeller Digital Health Platform for Chronic Condition Management by Propeller Health
Data Analytics/Business Intelligence: Codoxo Forensic AI Platform by Codoxo
Digital/Mobile Health Solutions: TruTag Smart Medicine Solution by TruTag Technologies
Financial/Operational Solutions: JUDI by Capital Rx
Population Health Management/Patient Engagement Solutions: Value-Based Maternity Care Bundle from Wildflower Health by Wildflower Health
Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards winners:
Biotech Innovation: FasTCAR Autologous CAR-T Platform by Gracell Biotechnologies
Data Analytics/Business Intelligence: OneSearch by ICON plc
Digital Health Solutions: Biofourmis BiovitalsHF® by Biofourmis
Drug Delivery Technology: LYNX drug delivery platform by Lyndra Therapeutics
Medical Device Innovation: KardiaMobile Card by AliveCor
Technology Innovation: Solara® Clinical Trial Strategy Platform by Cytel
Two expert panels of judges reviewed the submissions and determined which companies demonstrated innovative solutions that have the greatest potential to save money, engage patients, or revolutionize the industry. Meet the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards judges here and the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards judges here.
Today, Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma also unveil Innovation Reports that feature spotlights and interviews of all category winners.
