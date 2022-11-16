Questex’s Fierce Healthcare and Fierce Life Sciences Announce 2022 Innovation Awards Winners

Questex LLC

Programs Showcase Outstanding Innovation Driving Improvements and Transforming the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industries; Unveils Innovation Reports that Feature Winners

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces the winners of the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards, produced by Fierce Healthcare, and the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards, produced by Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. Both programs showcase outstanding innovation that is driving improvements and transforming the healthcare and life sciences industries.

“The awards program showcases outstanding innovation in the healthcare and life sciences industries,” said SVP and Publisher of Fierce Biotech, Fierce Pharma and Fierce Healthcare. “We received many remarkable submissions, but we believe that the winners demonstrated the most innovative solutions and have the potential to make a big impact. We applaud them on their creativity and wish them success.”

Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards winners:

Clinical Information Management: The Propeller Digital Health Platform for Chronic Condition Management by Propeller Health

Data Analytics/Business Intelligence: Codoxo Forensic AI Platform by Codoxo

Digital/Mobile Health Solutions: TruTag Smart Medicine Solution by TruTag Technologies

Financial/Operational Solutions: JUDI by Capital Rx

Population Health Management/Patient Engagement Solutions: Value-Based Maternity Care Bundle from Wildflower Health by Wildflower Health



Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards winners:

Biotech Innovation: FasTCAR Autologous CAR-T Platform by Gracell Biotechnologies

Data Analytics/Business Intelligence: OneSearch by ICON plc

Digital Health Solutions: Biofourmis BiovitalsHF® by Biofourmis

Drug Delivery Technology: LYNX drug delivery platform by Lyndra Therapeutics

Medical Device Innovation: KardiaMobile Card by AliveCor

Technology Innovation: Solara® Clinical Trial Strategy Platform by Cytel

Two expert panels of judges reviewed the submissions and determined which companies demonstrated innovative solutions that have the greatest potential to save money, engage patients, or revolutionize the industry. Meet the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards judges here and the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards judges here.

Today, Fierce Healthcare, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma also unveil Innovation Reports that feature spotlights and interviews of all category winners.

