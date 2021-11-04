Questex Brings Fresh, New Experiences to Leading Hospitality Buyers and Suppliers at Hotec Europe

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s 22nd annual Hotec Europe event took place 26-29 October at the stunning Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort in Portugal after an almost two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The more than 45 buyers, designers and specifiers that came to meet one-to-one with 50 supplier companies, noticed a new face this year at Hotec Europe, Mary Malloy the now Global Event Director for Hotec Events. Mary has served as the Event Director for Hotec’s North America events for ten years and is well-known for her passionate and customer-oriented approach to creating exciting and lucrative event experiences for the hotel industry. As she takes on Hotec’s European portfolio, her goal is to build on the brand that Hotec has solidified in the market and further enhance the attendee experience with new networking opportunities, education, offsite excursions and more.



Hotec Europe 2021 kicked off with an inspiring, data-driven keynote from Thomas Emanuel, Director at STR, showcasing the resilience of the hospitality industry. Emanuel shared STR’s latest findings across the global hotel industry with a deep dive into Europe followed by a look at what to expect in the future, changes in the development pipeline and development hot spots.

Malloy says, “I am so pleased to have had the opportunity to connect with our Hotec EMEA community in person. The past 18 months has been a very challenging time for the hospitality industry, and it was clear onsite at the event just how much our buyers, designers and suppliers missed face-to-face meetings and networking. We are very excited this year to have also had a few of our North American suppliers join us in Portugal to take advantage of Hotec’s global offerings. I look forward to sharing plans for our 2022 events as we continue to create new experiences for our delegates and build the Hotec footprint.”

New to this year’s event was a joint welcome reception with the Resort & Residential Hospitality Forum (R&R) at the 5-star Tivoli Marina Vilamoura Hotel. Hotec delegates were able to network and make connections with senior-level investors, developers, master planners and architects all focused on the leisure segment while enjoying cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and entertainment.

Story continues

Hotec Europe facilitated over 900 meetings over the course of the event in a one-to-one business environment conducive to relaxed networking.

“Excellent event with lots of good new contacts for me,” said Jean-Marcel van Griensven, Sales Director at TUUCI Europe B.V. “Great people and a very good opportunity to reconnect and share thoughts with people in the same industry. Many thanks to the team for the excellent organization.”

On the closing night, Hotec attendees were treated to a Great Gatsby themed farewell reception and dinner, giving delegates a chance to get dressed up in roaring 20s attire and connect with old and new colleagues while taking in the breathtaking scenery of the Algarve.

“It was great to meet Mary Malloy and the Team who did an outstanding job after 18 months of isolation,” said Brian Brennan, Projects Director – Building & Interior Design at Red Carnation Hotels and Uniworld River Cruises. “It was so good to be back together with industry professionals, some old dear friends and the new ones I made over these three days. A lot of very clever talented companies to meet and select for future collaborations plus, fun in the evenings socializing together, the farewell dinner was amazing.”

For those interested in becoming a supplier at a future Hotec event, please reach out to Mary Malloy. For those interested in being considered for a hosted buyer position, please reach out to Maritsa Samonas, Delegate Relations Specialist, Hospitality.

To learn more about Hotec Europe visit www.hoteceu.com.

Follow Hotec Europe on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michelle MacLeod

mmacleod@questex.com

617-219-8346



