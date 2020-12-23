Questerre expands Clean Tech Pilot engineering to include hydrogen

Questerre Energy Corporation
·6 min read

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR UNITED STATES PERSONS

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) (TSX,OSE:QEC) reported today on the recent launch of the Hydrogen Strategy for Canada by the Federal Government.

Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Questerre, commented, “Hydrogen is becoming more important as a transition fuel to meet governments’ net-zero targets. Last week, the Government of Canada announced its national hydrogen strategy. It recognizes the role of blue hydrogen, hydrogen produced from natural gas combined with carbon capture, to this strategy.”

The Honorable Seamus O’Regan, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources noted, “Hydrogen’s moment has come. The economic and environmental opportunities for our workers and communities are real. There is global momentum, and Canada is harnessing it.”

The Honorable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change noted, “As an increasing number of countries strive for net-zero emissions by 2050, they are looking to hydrogen for their clean energy needs. Canada is well positioned to be among the global leaders in hydrogen production, which will help to create thousands of jobs, grow our economy, cut pollution and put Canada on a path to exceeding our 2030 Paris Agreement target.”

Including hydrogen in the natural gas supply in Quebec has been under consideration for some time. The Company has been studying the feasibility of incorporating hydrogen into its Clean Tech Energy project. Further study will include assessing the environmental benefits and economics of green and blue hydrogen together with natural gas produced from its Clean Tech Energy project. The Company is also evaluating the potential for carbon capture and storage associated with blue hydrogen.

Mr. Binnion added, “Our Clean Tech Energy project will produce natural gas with near zero emissions. Whether this Clean Gas is used to make hydrogen, to blend with hydrogen, or both, it will materially reduce emissions from production and consumption of energy. More importantly, this could turn Quebec into a hub for high value industries like methanol and fertilizer that use hydrogen and natural gas as raw materials. On a full cycle basis, our Clean Gas could make a significant contribution to reducing the footprint of these and other products.”

Commenting on the status of social acceptability for its Clean Tech project he noted, “With the inclusion of hydrogen in our project and the growing interest from industrial and other consumers, we are increasingly optimistic about our prospects for next year. Once the restrictions in Quebec related to the second COVID-19 wave are lifted, we expect this will revitalize our discussions with key stakeholders.”

Questerre is an energy technology and innovation company. It is leveraging its expertise gained through early exposure to low permeability reservoirs to acquire significant high-quality resources. We believe we can successfully transition our energy portfolio. With new clean technologies and innovation to responsibly produce and use energy, we can sustain both human progress and our natural environment.

Questerre is a believer that the future success of the oil and gas industry depends on a balance of economics, environment, and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.

Questerre’s common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and Oslo Stock Exchange in Norway under the symbol QEC.

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”) including the Company’s ongoing and future studies of the feasibility of incorporating hydrogen into its Clean Tech Energy project, the Company’s views that hydrogen is becoming more important as a transition fuel to meet governments’ net zero targets, its Clean Gas will materially reduce emissions from production and consumption of energy, the potential for Clean Gas to turn Quebec into a hub for high value industries, the ability of Clean Gas to make a significant contribution to reducing the footprint of methanol, fertilizer and other products, its optimism around securing social acceptability and its expectation that the inclusion of hydrogen in the Clean Tech Energy project will revitalize its discussions with stakeholders.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors, expectations or assumptions of Questerre which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Questerre believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Questerre can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further, events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation: the effect of COVID-19 on the markets and the demand for oil and natural gas; commitments to cut oil production by OPEC and others; whether the Company's exploration and development activities respecting its prospects will be successful or that material volumes of petroleum and natural gas reserves will be encountered, or if encountered can be produced on a commercial basis; the ultimate size and scope of any hydrocarbon bearing formations on its lands; that drilling operations on its lands will be successful such that further development activities in these areas are warranted; that Questerre will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; results from drilling and development activities will be consistent with past operations; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which Questerre operates; drilling results; field production rates and decline rates; the general continuance of current industry conditions; the timing and cost of pipeline, storage and facility construction and expansion and the ability of Questerre to secure adequate product transportation; future commodity prices; currency, exchange and interest rates; regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which Questerre operates; and the ability of Questerre to successfully market its oil and natural gas products; changes in commodity prices; changes in the demand for or supply of the Company's products; unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, changes in development plans of Questerre or by third party operators of Questerre's properties, increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inaccurate estimation of Questerre's oil and gas reserve and resource volumes; limited, unfavourable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; and certain other risks detailed from time-to-time in Questerre's public disclosure documents. Additional information regarding some of these risks, expectations or assumptions and other factors may be found under in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other documents available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Questerre undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Questerre Energy Corporation Jason D’Silva, Chief Financial Officer (403) 777-1185 | (403) 777-1578 (FAX) |Email: info@questerre.com


Latest Stories

  • Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving shine as Nets roll past Warriors to tip off NBA season

    The Nets were as good as advertised in Kevin Durant's Brooklyn debut.

  • Week 16 waiver wire: Considerations for championship weekend

    Your roster is likely set if you've made it this far, but with a championship on the line, every point matters.

  • NHL makes important change to offside rule

    The NHL has eliminated some needless nuance from its offside rule.

  • The top league-winning, high-risk plays for fantasy finale | The Lineup

    Steven Psihogios and Wesley Cheng count you down to the final week of the fantasy season, and make the case for Jalen Hurts, Cole Beasley, Leonard Fournette and Logan Thomas as league winners.

  • Lakers debut NBA championship rings, won't unveil banner at Staples Center without fans

    "Stay Tuned, Lakers Family."

  • 2020-21 NBA season mega-preview: All you need to know from hot takes to important dates

    From previews to picks, analysis to awards, important dates to key developments, Yahoo Sports NBA breaks down everything you need to know ahead of the 2020-21 season.

  • Devils, Capitals become first NHL teams to place brand advertising on helmets

    The New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals became the first NHL teams to approve ads on helmets, but the news received mixed reactions from fans.

  • Deshaun Watson, 6 other Texans reportedly fined for maskless opening of QB's restaurant

    Yes, Deshaun Watson opened a new restaurant at the height of a pandemic.

  • Jets donate $1M to social justice initiatives

    The Jets have pledged $1 million spread between four different social justice organizations.

  • Nurse looking to Anunoby, Siakam & VanVleet to take 'Big 3' challenge

    With OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet extended, the Raptors have established their core for the next few years and once Kyle Lowry retires, that trio will be depended on to compete and win against the NBA’s best players.

  • Americans beats Finns in world junior tune-up; Canada to play Russia in exhibition

    EDMONTON — Cole Caufield scored two goals in a 35-second span, and the United States held on to beat Finland 3-2 in a world junior hockey championship tune-up game on Tuesday at Rogers Place.Arthur Kaliyev also scored for the Americans, who finished sixth in the Czech Republic last time out after a 1-0 loss to the Finns in the quarterfinals.Juuso Parssinen and Topi Niemela had goals for Finland, which lost 3-2 in the bronze-medal game against Sweden in 2020.Dustin Wolf split time in net with American starter Spencer Knight, who stopped 7-of-9 shots in 35 minutes. Wolf made seven saves.Knight and Wolf are two of eight returning players for the U.S.Kari Piiroinen kicked out 26-of-29 shots in two period of work for Finland. Roope Taponen came in for the third and stopped all 16 shots his way.Meanwhile, Switzerland edged Austria 3-2 in Tuesday's other exhibition game.Canada, last year's gold-medal winner, will face the silver medallists from Russia on Wednesday in its only pre-tournament game.The 2021 tournament officially opens on Friday with three preliminary-round games — the U.S. against Russia, Finland against Germany and Slovakia versus Switzerland. The Canadians open round-robin play against the Germans on Saturday.Parssinen opened the scoring for the Finns just 1:26 into the game while Kaliyev sat in the box for checking from behind.Finland took the next four minor penalties, and Kaliyev snapped home a goal while on an American power play to even the scoreboard at 19:54 of the period.Caufield scored his first at 1:04 of the second period, then made it 3-1 for the U.S., at 1:39.Niemela got one back for Finland, its second power-play goal of the night at 8:23.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Mad Bets: Will the Packers cover -3.5 vs. Titans

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard give their picks for the Titans-Packers game on Sunday Night.

  • Report: NFL bans Josh Gordon from Seahawks practice after setback with substance abuse

    Josh Gordon reportedly suffered another setback in his battle with substance abuse.

  • Durant returns with 22 and a 125-99 Nets rout of Warriors

    NEW YORK — Kevin Durant shook off 18 months of rust in a matter of minutes. Durant looked good as new against his old team, Kyrie Irving was even better and the Brooklyn Nets emphatically kicked off the Steve Nash era with a 125-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in the NBA's season opener. Durant finished with 22 points in 25 minutes of his first official game since rupturing his Achilles tendon while playing for Golden State in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. It's a new start for Durant, but he did the same things he's been doing for years. “I tried not to make too big a deal out of this whole thing and realize I’ve been playing this game since I was 8 years old, so just got to revert back to what I know,” Durant said. Irving led Brooklyn with 26 points and Caris LeVert scored 20 as the Nets led by as many as 38, pouring on the points the way the Phoenix Suns did when Nash was their point guard, or more recently Golden State did when Durant was their All-Star forward. The Nets made the playoffs last season but now are expected to contend for the Eastern Conference title after finally getting Durant and Irving on the court together. They used the first game of the shortened, 72-game season to prove they might be worth the hype. “I think our goals are a lot higher this year and we just want to be able to come in and dominate and do that consistently,” Irving said. Stephen Curry had 20 points and 10 assists for the Warriors, a depleted team that looks nothing like the powerhouse that won two titles in Durant's three seasons there. Durant left shortly after having surgery following his injury and was expected to sit out the entire 2019-20 season even before it was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Teammates who have worked out with him said the four-time scoring champion was back in top form and Durant quickly backed up their boasts in a mostly empty Barclays Center. He made his first three shots, one a 3-pointer and another while being fouled, and was in double figures in fewer than five minutes. He did everything but keep up with Irving, who made three 3-pointers and had 17 points in 9 1/2 minutes of the opening quarter, when the Nets led by as many as 21. Irving, himself coming back from injury after playing just 20 games last season because of shoulder problems, had Brooklyn’s last two baskets of the first half, including a deep 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left that made it 63-45. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he was happy for Durant but upset with what he saw from his team, trying to bounce back after winning a league-low 15 games last season. “Both Kevin and Kyrie just kind of had their way in the first half," he said. "So the lack of physicality and competition were the most disappointing things.” Durant then scored 10 more in Brooklyn's 36-point third quarter, ending his night for good late in the period. No. 2 pick James Wiseman started at centre despite his limited preparation and had 19 points and six rebounds. But the Warriors, playing without Draymond Green because of a sore right foot, need to find more shooting around Curry with Klay Thompson set to miss a second straight season. Andrew Wiggins was 4 for 16 for his 13 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. was 3 for 14. TIP-INS Warriors: Kerr said Green planned an individual workout Tuesday and would hopefully do some group work Wednesday when they remained in New York to practice. ... Wiseman, at 19 years, 266 days, became the third-youngest Golden State player to start a game behind Andris Biedrins (18, 352) and Anthony Randolph (19, 179). ... The Warriors signed Juan Toscano-Anderson, who started six games for them last season, to a two-way contract. Nets: The Nets snapped a seven-game losing streak in season openers. They are 1-0 for the first time since Nov. 3, 2012, their first game at Barclays Center after moving from New Jersey. ... Brooklyn re-signed G Chris Chiozza to a two-way contract Tuesday. He played in 18 games for the Nets last season. ... The Nets honoured the essential workers who have helped New York fight the coronavirus, raising a banner on one end of Barclays Center. Travelling FOR THE HOLIDAYS Golden State is starting the season on a four-game Eastern road trip, including a Christmas game at Milwaukee. It’s the first time the Warriors began in the Eastern time zone since 1975. UP NEXT Warriors: Visit Milwaukee on Friday. Nets: Visit Boston on Friday in what will be Irving's first regular-season game there since leaving the Celtics. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press

  • Lakers get championship rings with empty arena, full hearts

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers received their NBA championship rings Tuesday night in an empty arena that still felt filled with warmth from their families, friends and millions of fans worldwide.And while they put the blindingly brilliant jewelry on their fingers, the Lakers promised to hold a real party for their 17th championship as soon as everyone can attend.“I’m going to take a second to speak directly to Lakers fans: We miss you so much,” Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said. “The team misses you, but someday soon, we’ll be together. And when we are together, we have something special to celebrate.”Just 72 days after LeBron James, Anthony Davis and their teammates finished off the Miami Heat in the NBA bubble, the Lakers returned from the shortest off-season in league history to get their reward. The coaches, executives and 11 returning players from last season’s championship team received their rings at Staples Center in a brief, warm ceremony before their regular season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.The raising of the banner honouring their 17th championship is going to wait until fans are in Staples Center to enjoy it with them. The spot where it will hang eventually on the arena walls is currently occupied by a black banner reading: “STAY TUNED, LAKERS FAMILY.”The ring presentations observed social distancing measures that seemed totally appropriate for 2020. The families of the Lakers' players and coaches appeared in short, heartfelt videos of introduction before the players walked up to an individual podium to grab the rings by themselves.Davis was cheered on by his parents, who expressed their pride in all of his basketball accomplishments. James' mother, uncles and children virtually congratulated him before he claimed his ring and joyously held up four fingers in honour of his four NBA titles with three franchises.When general manager Rob Pelinka put his ring on his right hand, he threw up a 2 and 4 with his fingers in honour of Kobe Bryant.“You showed last year what a talented group of individuals can accomplish if they buy into being a team,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel told his players. “To our fans, we cannot wait until it is safe enough for you guys to be back at Staples Center so we can perform in front of you and celebrate all this stuff with you guys. We thank you and we love you.”Jason of Beverly Hills, the Lakers’ traditional jeweler, created the rings, just as he did for the 2009 and 2010 championship teams led by Bryant, Pau Gasol and coach Phil Jackson.James and Davis led the Lakers to the title in the NBA’s Florida bubble during the first season of their West Coast partnership, making a 16-5 post-season run to James’ fourth championship and Davis’ first.But the Lakers made no secret of their disappointment at celebrating their entire off-season without fans, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. They didn’t get a parade in downtown Los Angeles, and no fans were in the Staples stands to cheer in recognition of the franchise’s sixth championship since the downtown building opened in 1999.“These are obviously highly unusual times and a very different ring ceremony without fans,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “To the Laker fans, we’re going to make it up to you. We’ll do this again when the fans are in the building.”Buss and Vogel also made sure to thank the Lakers who moved on during the brief off-season: JaVale McGee, Danny Green, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley, JR Smith, Dion Waiters, Troy Daniels and DeMarcus Cousins."Winning No. 17 means you are forever a part of the Lakers legacy, just as you are forever a part of ours," Buss said.And at least one member of the Miami Heat — Bradley, who passed on joining the Lakers in the bubble last summer citing family health concerns and then signed with the Lakers’ NBA Finals opponent in the off-season — was eager to see the Lakers’ ring celebration.Bradley said he would be watching the ceremony on television. The Heat were in Orlando on Tuesday night, preparing for their opener their Wednesday against the Magic.“I was actually texting Kyle Kuzma this morning,” Bradley said Tuesday. “He’s pretty excited about the ceremony. I’m excited for those guys. ... There was a lot of work I put in last year with that team and it’ll be a memory that I have forever.”Bradley has been sized for a ring, though wasn’t clear Tuesday exactly when he would receive the jewelry. The Heat visit the Lakers on Feb. 20, which might be the logical time for Bradley to get the ring.___AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsGreg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Lakers find unique way to honor Kobe Bryant with 2020 championship rings

    The Black Mamba found a way onto the Lakers' championship rings.

  • BYU and QB Zach Wilson end 2020 with an exclamation mark in Boca Raton Bowl blowout of UCF

    Wilson scored five TDs as No. 16 BYU beat UCF 49-23.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 16 Best Bets

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard give their best bets for Week 16 of the NFL season.

  • The 7 most impactful rookies for the 2020-21 NBA season

    We're finally getting to see what the 2020 NBA draft class can do and who will make the biggest impact in the 2020-21 season.

  • Fuld named Phillies GM ' FastCast

    The Phillies name Sam Fuld as their new general manager, plus the Mets sign Noah Syndergaard to a one-year deal on this edition of FastCast