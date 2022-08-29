Questco Partners with Espyr to Offer Small Businesses Mental Health Benefits and More

Espyr

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questco, a leading outsourced HR service provider, announced today a partnership with Espyr, a leader in workplace mental health and well-being programs, to provide their clients with valuable resources to help businesses combat turnover, care for their teams, and position themselves for growth in a competitive labor market.



Much has been said about the Great Resignation and the current state of the labor market, particularly relating to mental health, burnout, and stress-related turnover. Many businesses are struggling to adapt to a workforce that is newly focused on personal well-being and mental health. Companies are competing to retain and attract top talent, and jobseekers are prioritizing positions that offer comprehensive benefits including mental health and well-being support. Small businesses are struggling to offer their people the same level of HR services and benefits that larger companies can more easily afford.

Questco has identified this challenge and is partnering with Espyr to offer mental health resources, counseling, and comprehensive well-being programs to its clients. Questco and Espyr’s partnership will enable small and growing businesses to attract and retain top talent by offering leading-edge benefits.

“The world is experiencing a revolution in the workplace. Successful companies are adapting by offering high-quality benefits and mental health services to support their people,” said Questco CEO Jason Randall. “While small and growing businesses often get left behind in times of change, Questco strives to empower our clients to lead the way. With Espyr’s help, Questco can offer our clients the well-being services jobseekers are looking for so they can remain competitive in the highly evolving labor market.”

“Espyr aims to provide comprehensive mental health and well-being support to enhance the lives of people in all industries while increasing productivity and boosting morale within the workplace,” said Rick Taweel, CEO of Espyr. “It brings me great pleasure to know that our partnership with Questco will help businesses offer these vital services to teams that otherwise might not have access to them.”

About Questco

Questco is a premier Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) that provides outsourced human resource solutions, enabling its small and medium-sized business clients to contain costs, relieve administrative burden and enhance the employee experience. Established in 1989, the organization is headquartered in metro Houston, Texas, with additional service centers in Phoenix, Arizona, Omaha, Nebraska, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Greenville, South Carolina. Questco's clients enjoy a comprehensive set of offerings, including access to large group medical benefits and group workers' compensation insurance, expert HR advice, access to user-friendly HR technology, payroll, tax and benefits administration, employee liability and risk management programs, and 401(k) programs. Learn more at https://questco.net/.

About Espyr

Espyr® is a leader in the field of mental health and well-being solutions. Our mission is to enable people and organizations to achieve their full potential. Our approach is immediate, customizable behavioral health solutions that extend beyond mental health counseling. We aim to help clients care for their members holistically with technology-enabled coaching and counseling, leading to higher engagement, reduced health claims, and better ROI. Go beyond traditional support and offer your people comprehensive well-being solutions to increase engagement, boost productivity, and enhance workplace culture. Learn more at https://espyr.com/

