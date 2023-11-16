The quest for Zeus' lightning begins in new “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” trailer

Adapted from Rick Riordan's "The Lightning Thief," season 1 of the new Disney series sets our demigods on their first big journey — and introduces Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hermes.

Disney/David Bukach Walker Scobell on 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

What do you do when one of the most powerful weapons in existence goes missing? If you're the Greek gods of Olympus, the answer is simple: Have a bunch of kids go look for it.

The new trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians sends Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) on their first quest: to track down the missing thunderbolt of Zeus (Lance Reddick).

Based on Rick Riordan's best-selling book series of the same name, Percy Jackson and the Olympians portrays a world in which the children of gods and humans gather at a sanctuary called Camp Half-Blood to hone their skills and learn how to defeat monsters such as the Minotaur, who makes its debut in the trailer. Season 1 will be drawn from Riordan's first book in the series, The Lightning Thief.

The gods themselves also show up in the trailer, including Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hermes. The messenger god is seen at a casino, greeting the young demigods. Riordan readers will recognize the setting as the Lotus Casino, based on the Lotus Eaters from The Odyssey. Somewhat less friendly is the war god Ares (Adam Copeland), whom we see dueling with Percy.

Disney Plus/YouTube

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres Dec. 20 on Disney+. Check out the trailer above, and stay tuned for more coverage of it from EW.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.