Quest Unveils Updates to On Demand License Management, Helping Organizations Save Money, Time and Effort Managing Microsoft 365 Licenses

Quest
·3 min read

  • Updates to Quest’s On Demand License Management now allows users to assign or revoke licenses within the License Reporting Dashboard

  • Real-time license alerts let users know when a license is 80% allocated, if there are limited licenses remaining, or if a license have been inactive for more than 30 days, reducing business expenditure

  • Single action dashboard enables IT administrators to manage access and better optimize current license deployments

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software, a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced new enhancements to its On Demand License Management solution, which provides customers with visibility and direct actionable insights to ensure optimal license spend on Microsoft 365 and Office 365 licenses.

Microsoft 365 license management is a crucial role that ensures a conducive number of licenses are available to support businesses today and into the future. IT administrators are responsible for managing users' Microsoft 365 licenses, including assigning and configuring Microsoft 365 and Azure AD licenses for new employees, cancelling or transferring existing licenses when employees leave the company, and reassigning unassigned licenses to other users.

But today, many organizations are lacking when it comes to their license management capabilities. This gap in license management can lead to license sprawl; paying for licenses and add-ons that are inactive; paying for duplicate licenses; and paying for licenses that are assigned to user accounts that are not enabled. Now, with Microsoft increasing the price of Office 365 and Microsoft 365 licenses in March 2022, money wasted due to weak or non-existent license management will really begin to impact organizations – possibly indefinitely.

With Quest’s enhancements to its On Demand License Management platform, customers are now further empowered to:

  • Gain Greater Visibility – IT administrators gain greater visibility into Office 365 licensing, enabling them to better determine how many Office 365 licenses are available, who they are assigned to, and better understand if end users are utilizing Office 365 services that have been provisioned, or if they should be downgraded.

  • Access Licensing Activity in a Single Action Dashboard – On Demand License Management offers a single go-to license reporting dashboard for all license reporting needs, including license assignments. The action dashboard now offers license alerting when licenses are running low, and makes suggestions on how to better optimize current license deployments. With the single On Demand Portal, there is no need to navigate multiple portals or PowerShell to get the reports needed for ideal license optimization.

  • Manage Direct and Group License Assignments – IT administrators can directly assign or revoke user licenses within the License Reporting Dashboard. The License Reporting Dashboard also supports cloud and hybrid group-based license assignments and revoking.

“As we enter into the new year, there has never been a better time to reevaluate where license spend is going. Not only is license waste time-consuming to determine and costly, but it’s easily preventable,” said Curtis Johnstone, Distinguished Engineer, Office of the CTO, Quest Software. “With Quest’s new On Demand License Management capabilities, like added visibility, real-time license alerting and enhanced management capabilities, organizations and end users are further empowered to save money, time and effort managing Microsoft 365 licenses as costs increase.”

For more information on On Demand License Management, please visit: https://www.quest.com/products/on-demand-license-management/

About Quest Software
Quest creates software solutions that make the benefits of new technology real in an increasingly complex IT landscape. Quest helps customers solve their next IT challenge, from maximizing the value of their data, to Active Directory and Office 365 management, and cybersecurity resilience. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to become data empowered, deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges, and stay ahead of the next threat. Quest Software. Where next meets now. For more information, visit www.quest.com.

Media Contacts
Emma Conger
Quest Global PR
(213)453-0799
Emma.Conger@quest.com

Mariah Gauthier
Highwire Public Relations
Quest@highwirepr.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Why is Connor McDavid so uninterested in the NHL all-star game?

    The NHL's best player needs to be there, but Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie wonder out loud if the NHL all-star game would be better without Connor McDavid.

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Another Olympic goal-fest for Canadian women's hockey team in 11-1 win over Finland

    BEIJING — A game touted to be a barometer turned into a blowout. Finland was expected to test Canada in the Olympic women's hockey tournament ahead of the latter's meeting with defending champion United States. But Canada's relentless speed and pressure, combined with Finns suddenly minus their head coach, produced an 11-1 win for the Canadians on Saturday in Beijing. Sarah Nurse earned her first career hat trick and Brianne Jenner also scored a trio of goals, with Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Canada-Russia Olympic women's hockey game in Beijing played with masks, starts late

    BEIJING — The odd visual of players wearing white COVID-19 masks under their hockey masks appeared in Beijing's Olympic Games with Canada's 6-1 win over Russia in women's hockey Monday Players on both teams and on-ice officials stepped onto the ice for the game wearing KN95 masks after a delay of over an hour. The teams and the International Ice Hockey Federation provided few details on the reason for the masks and the delay, but late test results were the issue. The Associated Press reported Ca

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • Two Canadian medal hopefuls crash in heartbreaking moguls final at Beijing Olympics

    Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Sofiane Gagnon crashed during their moguls finals run. But their reaction was nothing short of inspiring.