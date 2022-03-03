Quest Trust Company Now Offers Cryptocurrency Investing in Self-Directed IRAs

Quest Trust Company
·2 min read

Achieve financial goals faster with cryptocurrency in a Self-Directed IRA at Quest Trust Company. Alongside real estate and other private entities that can be held in a Self-Directed IRA at Quest, cryptocurrency has also been added to the list of investment choices.

Featured Image for Quest Trust Company

Featured Image for Quest Trust Company
Featured Image for Quest Trust Company

HOUSTON, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coming this spring, investors will now have the ability to invest in cryptocurrency with a Self-Directed IRA at Quest Trust Company. Quest is here to announce that, with the ErisX platform, Quest is able to give clients the option to hold cryptocurrency in their retirement accounts. Investors can participate in an educational event about how to invest in cryptocurrency.

For investors with Traditional or Roth IRA, a specialty account or a self-directed employer plan, the ability to invest in crypto is available — without the worry of being subject to capital gains taxes. Quest Trust Company comes together with ErisX to provide an easy-to-understand system and platform for crypto investing. ErisX enables Self-Directed IRAs to invest in crypto assets and further expand portfolio diversification. ErisX can provide investment options for Self-Directed IRA account holders at Quest Trust Company that include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

Participate in an educational event about how to invest in cryptocurrency with a Self-Directed IRA.

Event: Self-Directed IRA Social — The Special Cryptocurrency Edition with John Denza

Tuesday, April 5, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. — HOUSTON and ONLINE

ErisX joins Quest Trust Company as a special guest speaker for the Self-Directed IRA Social introducing crypto investing at Quest Trust Company. Learn from the experts how to buy and sell cryptocurrency in a self-directed account to create tax-free wealth for retirement, and network at the same time. Tapping into the trillions of dollars' worth of investment capital for deals is easier than some may think. All it takes is the right conversation to unlock unlimited capital. Visit the Quest Trust Company website to register for free. This event features an online and in-person portion.

Cryptocurrency at Quest:

  • Expert Staff — Highly educated representatives

  • World-Famous Customer Service — Friendly staff

  • Online Features — Fund new investment safely online

  • 24-48 Hours Processing Time — Fast funding times

  • Simplicity — Simple platforms and processes

  • Variety — Diversify investment portfolios

To get more information, click here to visit the Quest Trust Company website where registration is available for free.

CONTACT:
Sarah Shellam | Certified IRA Services Professional
sarah.shellam@questtrust.com | 855-386-4727
www.QuestTrustCompany.com

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • Fred VanVleet: Raptors 'play young and dumb a lot’

    Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet spoke to the media after a frustrating loss to the Hawks. He doesn’t have an explanation for the team’s recent play, but knows he has to be better. He also chalked up some of the mistakes to youth, noting that sometimes the style works and sometimes it doesn’t. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.