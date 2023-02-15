Quest Software Announces Enhancements to KACE Cloud, Introducing Complete Application Patching to Endpoint Management in the Cloud

Quest

New capability enables automated patching within the cloud, including third-party applications, from a single platform

Expands offerings to 65 additional vendors, 350 applications and over 10,000 patches



Provides complete, granular endpoint management at much lower price than competitors’ products

Enhancements require no infrastructure to install, manage and update



ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software , a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the general availability of a reimagined KACE Cloud platform to transform endpoint management with automated patching for all devices in the cloud.

Available now, this pioneering capability offers businesses an all-in-one solution beyond conventional patching with over 10,000 patches to over 350 third-party applications, including Adobe, Cisco, Google Chrome and Slack. The KACE Cloud platform eliminates infrastructure challenges, saves time and maximizes organizations’ resources with automated cloud patching on every device. Its features help businesses improve their IT security and resilience by expanding their ability to update operating systems and limited applications, and prevent defective patching, in order to protect their entire IT organization against cyber events.

“IT departments are feeling the burden of endless patching and the pressure to incorporate automated solutions. However, they typically have to cobble together multiple solutions to handle their endpoints, resulting in double the manual maintenance and management actually required and obscuring visibility into what’s been accomplished,” said Jody Evans, Senior Product Manager at Quest Software. “Now, enterprises of all sizes have the option to patch all of their endpoints with one solution at an affordable price, eliminating the guesswork in protecting themselves against threat actors.”

KACE Cloud key features include:

The ability to patch endpoints with tested operating system, Microsoft and third-party application patches from the cloud, while avoiding performance disruptions

The dynamic enforcement of endpoint security policies when administering apps, location rules, Windows custom profiles and security standards

The simplification of onboarding remote employees with seamless enrollment and preconfigured user settings

The securing of devices with device locking, erase, password changes and location tracking

The offering of affordable, flexible plans that support comprehensive endpoint management for enterprises of any size and scale with growth



Story continues

For more information on KACE Cloud, please visit https://www.quest.com/products/kace-cloud/ .

About Quest Software

Quest creates software solutions that make the benefits of new technology real in an increasingly complex IT landscape. From database and systems management, to Active Directory and Microsoft 365 migration and management, and cybersecurity resilience, Quest helps customers solve their next IT challenge now. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges and stay ahead of the next threat. Quest Software. Where next meets now. For more information, visit www.quest.com .

Media Contact:

Rachel Holtzman

Highwire Public Relations

quest@highwirepr.com



