Quepos Charter Service Fish Tale II Makes Move to Guanacaste

GUANACASTE, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / Fish Tale II, a US veteran-owned inshore and offshore fishing charter service in Costa Rica, has moved its operations to Playa Flamingo in Guanacaste in an effort to meet the area's higher demand. As well as moving locations, the company has also reoutfitted and renovated Fish Tale II for offshore charters.

Owned and operated by Landon Dooley, a US veteran having served in the Iraq War, Fish Tale II is one of Dooley's impassioned ventures. While Dooley strives for excellence, he also speaks on the importance of loving what you do. "The guy that makes pots by hand may not be the richest man, but his heart is the art that when fired makes him succeed," Dooley says. "A poet and an architect have the same effects on people. One may live more lavishly, but who is the more successful person?"

Fish Tale II previously was based in Quepos in the Puntarenas province of Costa Rica. Quepos is internationally recognized as the fishing capital of the world, hosting world championships for competitive fishing for the last 7 years, with Fish Tale being one of the 50 competitors. As tourism shifts from Quepos to Northern Guanacaste, Fish Tale II is excited to take advantage of many beneficial factors of the move. These factors include shorter sailing time for offshore fishing, more excursions, restaurants, and better nightlife for tourists.

Fish Tale II charters the popular 35 ft Cabo Sportfisher and offers multi-day fishing/accommodations packages, including local hotel lodging with accommodations for larger groups. It can also arrange a full Costa Rican adventure travel and activity schedule, food, transportation, and excursions. These arranged activities are including but are not limited to rainforest canopy tours, skydiving, whale watching, whitewater rafting, ATV tours, kayaking, horseback riding, golf, snorkeling, scuba diving, sailing, sunbathing or hot springing.

After their move to Guanacaste, Fish Tale II invested in new gear, including fish finders, navionics, rocket launchers, and tuna tubes for Anglers hoping to get the most out of their trips fishing both in and offshore. They've also stocked the boat with new outriggers, teasers, lures, and down riggers. The boat has also been outfitted with new teak wood fighting and captain's chairs, new interior, and upholstery for those prioritizing comfort as well as operability.

Options between in and offshore fishing are both viable. "If you want to fish for 6 hours, you can stay inshore and target Roosterfish, Grouper, Snapper, Wahoo, and Mahi Mahi. Alternatively, if you have a whole day to spend on the water, you can target Marlin, Sailfish, Tuna, Wahoo, Cubera Snapper, and Mahi Mahi," a representative of Fish Tale II says. Fish Tale II accommodates groups with up-to-date technology and comfortable accommodations on a well-running 35-foot vessel powered by twin 325 HP CAT engines, with a maximum cruising speed of 22 knots, and a trolling speed of 17 knots that can accommodate 6 guests. They also boast qualified staff, with a captain and crew that hold decades of experience. Fish Tale II is also US Veteran Owned with an English-speaking crew, a salon with AC, a full galley/full bathroom, lounge, and queen bed.

Boasting a large sportfishing vessel, a full crew, full amenities, and plans with all-inclusive service, Fish Tale II is determined to capitalize on its move to Playa Flamingo and meet the demand of tourists hoping to charter a boat to fish in some of the most famous waters for the sport globally. Whether a guest is hoping to stay on the waters for the vast duration of their trip, or is hoping to dive into all of the tourist activities offered in Guanacaste, Fish Tale II is happy to provide them with the tools they need to have an unforgettable trip.

