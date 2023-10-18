Quentin Tarantino Visits Israeli Army Base to 'Boost IDF Morale'

The country has been at war with Hamas after it launched a surprise attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7

Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Quentin Tarantino at Rome Film Fest 2021

Quentin Tarantino is voicing his support for Israel.

The filmmaker, 60, was seen visiting an Israeli army base in a photo shared on X, formally known as Twitter, by the Israel War Room.

"#BREAKING: Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino visits an Israeli base in southern Israel to boost IDF [Israel Defense Forces] morale," the update read. The director was also seen interacting with fans in videos shared on social media and by the Times of Israel.

The country has been at war with Hamas — a Palestinian militant group that controls the territory of Gaza — after it launched a surprise attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7. The ambush left hundreds of civilians and soldiers dead and roughly 200 to 250 taken as hostages, per ABC News.

Tarantino has a personal connection to Israel, being that he has been living in Tel Aviv with his wife, Daniella Pick. The two met in Israel in 2009 while he was promoting his film Inglourious Basterds.

Antony Jones/Getty aniella Tarantino (L) and Quentin Tarantino attend the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood After Party at JW Marriott on May 21, 2019

The Israeli singer, 39, began her career in the early 2000s as a duo with her sister Sharona before branching out on her own. Her father, Tzvika Pick, is also a known performer who was named “Israel’s Male Singer of the Year” in the 1970s.

The couple got engaged in 2017 and wed in November 2018. They welcomed their son Leo in February 2020 and announced the birth of their daughter in July 2022. The Oscar Winner got candid about parenthood during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2021.

Isabel Infantes/PA Images Quentin Tarantino (left) and Daniella Pick attending the Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood UK premiere in Leicester Square, London

"He's talking — they're not necessarily words, but he makes himself understood," he shared of Leo, who was 16 months old at the time. "He can only say one word and that is 'abba,' which is the Hebrew word for 'dada.' And a third of the time, he means me."

He also revealed the inspiration behind his name after being asked if it was inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio.

"We almost didn't name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio. There's nothing wrong with that, but … he's named after my wife's grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion," he said.

