Is Quentin Tarantino Making An Absurdist Spaghetti Western?

For those of you keeping track at home, the legendary and sometimes bizarro director Quentin Tarantino has said, again and again, that he'll retire after his 10th film. And Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, his Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt-featuring 2019 ode to Tinseltown, was number nine.

With that upcoming tenth and final project still unannounced, QT has been on something of an extended press tour, peppering hints about what he's planning to tackle next to anyone who will listen. (Recently: the idea of making a reboot of Reservation Dogs was floated.) So, of course, when Tarantino was speaking at the Rome Film Festival—receiving a lifetime achievement award from none other than Dario Argento—he fielded a handful of questions about the future. He said he had "no idea" what was on tap, but when he was asked if he'd consider making Kill Bill: Vol. 3, he slyly said, “Why not?”

So finishing the Kill Bill trilogy seems like a long-shot, but it seemed like he already had something lined up. Apparently, it's not his next film, but rather, "a piece of something else that I’m thinking about doing" (?) that will supposedly have "a Spaghetti Western in it.” Vague! We know. But that's Tarantino for you. And before you think it's just some toss away comment, he did tease this mysterious project even more, saying it'll involve characters who all speak different languages.

We'll leave you with his mini plot description of it:

“The Mexican Bandido is an Italian; the hero is an American; the bad sheriff is a German; the Mexican saloon girl is Israeli," Tarantino said. "And everybody is speaking a different language. And [the actors] just know: OK, when he’s finished talking then I can talk.”

