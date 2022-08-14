Quentin Tarantino Likes ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ Better than ‘The Last Crusade’

In a recent appearance on the ReelBlend podcast, Quentin Tarantino offered no shortage of film opinions, discussing everything from his love for “Top Gun: Maverick” to a plethora of obscure 20th-century films. And while the “Pulp Fiction” director has never been known to shy away from offering a hot take, his opinion on the “Indiana Jones” franchise raised a few eyebrows.

When the subject turned to the world’s greatest archeologist, Tarantino made it clear that he has no affection for “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” The 1989 threequel saw Sean Connery join the franchise as Indiana Jones’ father, Henry Jones Sr. The two men team up to search for the Holy Grail, but even the exciting new MacGuffin wasn’t enough to get Tarantino on board. In fact, he dislikes the film so much that he prefers 2008’s critically maligned “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

“I like ‘Crystal Skull’ more than the Sean Connery one,” Tarantino said. “I don’t like the Sean Connery one. I don’t like [that] one at all. … That’s such a boring one. It’s boring! And he’s not an interesting character. The joke is made immediately. It’s like ‘Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.'”

Tarantino might be the only person on the planet who would connect the Spielberg film to “Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot,” the 1992 comedy that stars Sylvester Stallone as a cop who has to team up with his mother (played by Estelle Getty). But his larger point, that the gimmick of having Indiana Jones team up with his father fell short, is likely shared by quite a few other fans.

Still, Tarantino’s current ranking of the Indiana Jones movies should be taken with a grain of salt, considering he’ll have to adjust them next year when the currently untitled “Indiana Jones 5” hits theaters. James Mangold is replacing Stephen Spielberg in the director’s chair, but if Boyd Holbrook is to be believed, fans of the franchise are in for a real treat.

“I can assure you that it’s going to be badass,” Holbrook recently said. “I got to see like half an hour of it when I went to L.A., and I saw Jim. You know, just look at his work: ‘Ford v Ferrari,’ it’s gonna be fast, it’s gonna be badass, and it’s gonna have heart. All of his films have this emotional beat in them, but we’ve got this grand scale of Indiana Jones.”

