Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema Reopening in June

Los Angeles’ New Beverly Cinema is set to reopen on June 1 after being closed for over a year due to COVID-19.

The theater’s official Twitter account posted a photo on May 1 of their marquee, which reads: “Re-opening June 1, 2021 because we love showing movies.” No other information was given on the reopening.

More info coming soon… pic.twitter.com/cOxmctmwSO — New Beverly Cinema (@newbeverly) May 1, 2021

With vaccination rates rising and COVID-19 infections slowing down, L.A. movie theaters have been allowed to reopen at limited capacity. The capacity was first set at 25% (maximum 100 people) and now has been cleared to expand to 50% (maximum 200 people) as L.A. moves into California’s orange tier.

The historic New Beverly Cinema has been owned by director Quentin Tarantino since 2007. It seats 300 and is known for its double features shown on 35mm film, particularly of Tarantino’s movies.

The gradual reopening of movie theaters is a promising sign for the film industry, which delayed many blockbuster releases repeatedly throughout 2020 in hopes of debuting them on the big screen. With COVID-19 restrictions easing up, recent pandemic-era box office hits like “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Mortal Kombat” and “Demon Slayer” have proven that audiences are excited to return to movie theaters.

Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” has grossed a domestic total of $325 million, making it the largest debut since before COVID-19. In addition, “Mortal Kombat” and “Demon Slayer” have been locked in a fierce box office battle for the past two weekends, a phenomenon that bodes well for the return of moviegoing.

Though “Mortal Kombat” topped the box office last weekend, “Demon Slayer” triumphed over the video game adaptation this weekend, pulling in an expected $64 million.

