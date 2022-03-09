Queer Wellness Brand For Them's Chest Binder Provides Compression in the Right Areas

For Them, a queer wellness label founded by Chloe Freeman, has created its own chest binder, which provides maximum compression without sacrificing breath or fluidity of movement.

Per the company's press release, a study in 2017 reported that 97.2% of users experienced negative outcomes -- such as tissue changes, shoulder pain and backaches -- from chest binders. The brand's product counteracts these problems with its innovative system of notches designed to add stretch around the ribcage. The binder is comprised of eight interior and exterior panels. The inner panels taper at the bottom to offset the wider diameter at the top, while the outer panels serve to boost compression. Elsewhere, the shoulder strap effectively distributes the weight of the breast around the body instead of the shoulder blade for increased comfort. Form and function combine in its 180-degree rotatable design, where two neckline options can be catered to various occasions and styles.

The Binder is currently available for pre-order on For Them's website, with a price tag of $48 USD.