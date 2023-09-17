Queer Eye's Karamo Brown wasn't invited to co-star's bachelor party

Cindy Ord - Getty Images

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown has revealed that he wasn't invited to co-star Antoni Porowski's bachelor party.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Brown said that out of the Fab Five only Tan France was invited to the celebration in Tennessee's Blackberry Mountain.

Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness were absent from the party ahead of Porowski's upcoming wedding to fiancé Kevin Harrington.

"The shade of it all," Brown told host Andy Cohen. "Bobby was not invited, I was not invited, and Jonathan was not invited… just Tan was invited. The shade!"

During the chat, Cohen recalled a previous conversation with Bobby Berk, saying Brown's co-star made it seem like the rest of the gang couldn't make it.

"Bobby made it seem like, 'Oh we couldn't make it but Tan was able to make it,'" Cohen told Brown.

"Nooo. Listen, I'm all about being real and being upfront. We weren't invited," Brown clarified to the host.

Despite not being invited to the event, Brown said there were no hard feelings. "When it comes to events like that — like family things, weddings — it costs money, so I don't take offence to it," he said.

Speaking about the upcoming nuptials, Brown said he thinks the cast will be invited. "But if we were not, I would be okay because people who get married, you understand what it costs per plate," he explained.

Explaining that he didn't take any offence, Brown said he wouldn't invite Porowski to a bachelor party if he was having one.

"I drink... I'm doing, you know, having a good time," Brown said. "And he's not — he's sober. So 'I'm not gonna invite you, girl, so that you can be over in the corner'... Like, no. So again, no shade."

Queer Eye airs on Netflix.

