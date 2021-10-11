Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski to host 2021 GLSEN Respect Awards

Antoni Porowski is joining forces with GLSEN. The Queer Eye star will host this year's Respect Awards, EW can exclusively reveal.

"I'm thrilled to be joining GLSEN for the annual Respect Awards once again and honored to be able to host this year's special event," Porowski said in a statement. "GLSEN is an organization that is near and dear to my heart. I've been fortunate enough to work with them for several years now, and I've witnessed firsthand the incredible impact their work has on the lives of LGBTQ+ students."

Antoni Porowski

Amy Sussman/Getty Images 'Queer Eye' star Antoni Porowski will be hosting the GLSEN event.

The Respect Awards is a yearly event first introduced in 2004. It highlights individuals and organizations who've served as role models to and made a significant impact on the lives of LGBTQ+ youth.

"Antoni is an amazing friend and supporter of GLSEN, and we are so happy he is hosting our biggest night," Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, Interim Executive Director, GLSEN, said in a statement. "We look forward to a special evening celebrating Eliza, LGBTQ+ youth and looking to the work ahead."

This year's event will honor outgoing GLSEN executive director Eliza Byard. It will also feature music performances and appearances from past GLSEN honorees

This year's Respect Awards will take place on Oct. 14, 2021, airing at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on glsen.org/respect.

