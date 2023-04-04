Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski teases Netflix’s "secretive" season 7 plans

JC Olivera - Getty Images

Antoni Porowski has revealed some top-secret details about the upcoming season of Queer Eye.

The seventh season of the Netflix reboot is tightly under wraps, with no confirmed release date or trailers available yet.

However, the long-running food and wine expert on the show has opened up about some of the details he is allowed to share on Tom Daley's podcast, Made With Love.

Daley asked when the new instalment would land on the streaming platform, and Porowski replied: "Genuinely, and I'm not just saying this, I have no idea.

"Netflix is incredibly secretive. We usually find out about two to three weeks before it happens, and then we figure out if we're going to be doing press, how much of it in New York or LA, we get our assets and our little trailers and clips and stuff to post."

Without being able to give too much away, Porowski promised that fans would enjoy another excellent season, as they have already finished filming.

"It all pretty much happens in real time and then we're left scrambling and just figuring it out. But there is a new season coming out," he added.

"We filmed it in New Orleans this past summer, which was really great despite it being the height of hurricane season."

In the podcast episode, the TV personality reflected on auditioning for the hit series and shared that he was in two minds about being on the show to begin with.

Recalling when he heard about an opportunity to audition for the reboot, Porowski said: "I just got like a chill down my spine because it was talking about my personal life and sexuality, and it wasn't anything that I wanted to share with the public, but I was so afraid.

"This is where a mentor, a good friend of mine, Klaus, was telling me you have to audition for it.

"He said, 'Well, if you don't get it, you're going to live in regret, but if you try it and you don't get it, at least you'll know you tried. You would've tried and you're already thinking about it anyway, so you might as well just lean into the fear'.

"I've tried to remember that with everything that I approach."

Queer Eye airs on Netflix.

