Queensland shooting: Gareth and Stacey Train published YouTube video after killing police officers

After ambushing police officers with a hail of bullets, Stacey and Gareth Train huddled together in the dark at their remote Queensland property and recorded a video.

“They came to kill us and we killed them,” Gareth said in the video, uploaded to a video-sharing platform on Monday night and still circulating online.

“If you don’t defend yourself against these devils and demons, you’re a coward.”

Stacey added: “We’ll see you when we get home. Love you.”

The disturbing video, first revealed publicly by Crikey on Friday, was published on a now-deleted YouTube account several hours after a deadly shootout with officers that left two police and a neighbour dead.

The pair use their middle names in the videos: Daniel and Jane. The third shooter, Gareth’s brother Nathaniel Train, does not appear in the footage.

The account contained a number of other videos seemingly produced by Gareth that include threats against police officers and rants about conspiracy theories.

In another video posted on 10 December, two days before the shooting, a distorted voice reads out details of a missing persons report about fellow gunman Nathaniel Train, while the song ‘Bad Boys’, from the TV series ‘Cops’, blasts in the background.

The person claims that Nathaniel was a “whistleblower” for “high-level corruption” in the NSW Department of Education and NSW Police.

“You attempt to abduct us using contractors. You attempt to intimidate and target us with your Raytheon Learjets and planes. You send covert assets out here to my place in the bush,” the video’s description reads.

“What is your play here? To have me and my wife murdered during a state police ‘welfare check’? You already tried that one … eat shit and die.”

The videos also contain several menacing threats towards police officers in the comments, warning, “monsters and their heads are soon parted”.

Other comments discuss recent “welfare checks” at their property, saying “these fools are stepping into a world of hurt they know nothing of.”

“After dealing with covert agents and tactics for some time now, Daniel believes that should they choose to cross the rubicon with public state actors our Father is giving up a clear sign,” they say.

Queensland Police said Ethical Standards Command are investigating the shooting and it would be “inappropriate” for them to “provide further comment at this time.”

“This is a complex and thorough Coronial Investigation overviewed by the Crime and Corruption Commission and will be reported to the State Coroner,” they told Guardian Australia.

“Family Liaison Officers have been appointed and are working closely with families involved in this tragedy.”

