Queensland to remain closed to greater Sydney and Victoria

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said the state's borders will remain closed to Australia's two biggest cities, following her recent election win.

The ban on people from greater Sydney and Victoria - which includes Melbourne - is to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Ms Palaszczuk said the measures would be reviewed at the end of the month.

She was re-elected on Saturday, becoming the first woman to win a third term as an Australian state premier.

However the final count has not yet been confirmed.

Queensland's border is currently closed to all of New South Wales, but on Tuesday it is to open to all of the state's residents aside from those in greater Sydney.

The closure of borders has caused tension with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has called for internal borders to open in order to boost the country's economy.

Mr Morrison spent a week on the campaign trail for Ms Palaszczuk's opponent Deb Frecklington, calling for Queensland to open.

Speaking after her win, Ms Palaszczuk said: "There were a lot of attacks and we stood strong. In this job you have to listen to the experts and you have to communicate that to people, and that has stood us in good stead."

Queensland, which has a population of five million, has recorded 1,200 cases and six deaths since the pandemic began.

On Saturday Australia recorded its first day of no local cases of Covid-19 in almost five months.