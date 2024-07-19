Queensland Reds v Wales LIVE rugby: Score and updates as Warren Gatland’s side bid to snap losing streak

Wales' second row Dafydd Jenkins juggles three balls (AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

Wales battle Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane aiming to snap a nine-game losing streak.

Warren Gatland’s side lost twice to Australia earlier this month, meaning they have now lost nine matches in a row and are in complete and utter turmoil.

After those bruising Tests against the Wallabies, Wales take on a Reds side facing a major touring nation for the first time in 20 years in a non-cap match, having thrashed Scotland 41-5 at Ballymore Stadium in 2004, though Wales prevailed in the last meeting between the sides, 35-24, way back in 1991.

Gatland has made 10 changes for the first non-cap fixture since beating the Barbarians eight months ago, offering more insight into his long-term plans for the side.

Follow all the latest action and build-up in Brisbane below:

Queensland Reds v Wales

Wales face Queensland Reds at 10.55am BST at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Warren Gatland’s side bid to snap nine-game losing streak

Gatland details key lesson after ‘frustrating’ Australia defeat

TEAM NEWS: Wales captain Cory Hill ruled out for ‘personal reasons’; Gareth Davies skippers

LATE TEAM NEWS

10:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

In fact, scratch all of that - Cory Hill is RULED OUT. Gareth Davies captains the side from scrum half, Dafydd Jenkins is promoted to start in the second row and hooker Dewi Lake comes on to the bench to cover flanker.

Queensland Reds vs Australia

10:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is rather odd that Cory Hill has ended up as Wales captain for this fixture. Warren Gatland has spoken so much about wanting to develop his young group of leaders, but with the opportunity to look at a new face as skipper in a lower stakes encounter has instead turned to a 32-year-old lock playing third-tier rugby in Japan and thus not available for portions of the international seasons. And that’s before even mentioning the 2021 incident for which Hill apologised this week.

Hill isn’t even that high in the second row pecking order! When fully fit, you’d suggest that Adam Beard, Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands and Christ Tshiunza would all be ahead of him, while Ben Carter has upside that Hill lacks at this stage of his career. A bit of a baffler, really, and a decision that has attracted significant criticism.

Queensland Reds vs Wales: Meet the Junkyard Dog

10:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Among the new names to know in this Reds side is that of Tim Ryan, who has surged into contention for an international call-up after a remarkable breakthrough season in Super Rugby Pacific. Nine tries in five games in April and May included two hat-tricks, with the sinewy, speedy wing showing off serious finishing prowess. Dubbed the “Junkyard Dog” in the ever sobriquet-favouring land of Australian sport, Ryan is stationed in the centres tonight, which could be all sorts of fun.

Queensland Reds vs Wales

10:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a third start in three fixtures on tour for tighthead prop Archie Griffin, who impressed in the loose particularly against Australia. It’s clear that Warren Gatland is seeking long-term options on both sides of the front row, and Griffin seems to have nudged ahead in the pecking order on the right side.

The problem that the Wales coach has is that Griffin is unlikely to feature regularly at club level for the foreseeable future. The 22-year-old is trapped behind Thomas du Toit and Will Stuart at Bath and could well come under pressure from rising star Billy Sela, who England’s Rugby Football Union (RFU) are keen to fast-track the development of after helping England forge a dominant scrum at Under 20 level this year. A loan move across the border might be an option, but that may block others coming through at the Welsh regions.

It makes this a useful fixture for Gatland to again assess Griffin’s qualities.

Queensland Reds vs Wales

09:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A young James O’Connor was of course part of the Lions’ last Australian excursion, the gifted playmaker starting all three Tests in one of the high points of his up-and-down career. Now 34, it may be that international rugby is finally in the rear view mirror after a long and winding route in and out of Wallabies contention, but the fly half is a valuable figure for a fixture like this in a side otherwise light on international experience.

“I can speak for everyone in the squad when I say this is an awesome opportunity for the Reds and the players involved,” O’Connor said ahead of this encounter.

“We are playing a quality national team in what is pretty much a Test match situation.

“I haven’t played a much footy this season so I’m really looking forward to this game against a country I’ve enjoyed playing against in the past.”

British & Irish Lions 2025: Predicting the squad to tour Australia

09:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With less than a year to go until the British & Irish Lions start their series on Australian soil, and with a busy period of Test action just concluded, it’s an opportune moment to start assessing the names in the frame for squad selection. Who might Andy Farrell be considering?

British & Irish Lions 2025: Predicting the squad to tour Australia

Wales train ahead of Reds match in Brisbane

09:20 , Jack Rathborn

Warren Gatland on Regan Grace making Wales debut

09:05 , Jack Rathborn

Warren Gatland is relishing seeing the "sharp" and "explosive" Regan Grace make his Wales bow in Friday's Australia tour finale against Queensland Reds.

But the Wales head coach is putting no pressure on former St Helens rugby league star Grace, who has only played two games of union since switching codes.

Grace scored 89 tries for St Helens during a league career that saw him feature in three Grand Final-winning teams. He switched codes in 2022 but ruptured his Achilles tendon ahead of joining French Top 14 club Racing 92 and he did not play for them at all after suffering an injury relapse six months later.

"We had a big discussion last week about whether we threw him in at the deep end in terms of a Test match," Gatland said. "But we felt just a little bit more time in the environment would be good.

"He has been recovering from a pretty horrendous Achilles injury that he had - and then redid again. He has taken time in terms of his rehab and making sure he has done everything right.

"He is sharp, he is explosive and we've got to try and make sure we get the ball in his hands as much as we can, but not have too many high expectations. He has not played a lot of rugby since coming from league. There will be no pressure on him from my part. Just enjoy it and see what he can do."

Cory Hill apologises for past ‘mistake’ as Wales appoint lock as captain for Queensland Reds clash

08:50 , Jack Rathborn

Wales lock Cory Hill has said he regrets an incident that happened three years ago and has apologised for it publicly as he prepares to captain his country.

The 32-year-old, who will lead Wales against Queensland Reds on Friday, was named among a group of individuals that damaged a woman’s house in May 2021.

Hill was not charged by police and he apologised at the time through a representative for the incident.

His appearance as a replacement in the first Test against Australia on July 6 ended more than three years out of international rugby and now he has been chosen to skipper his country by Wales head coach Warren Gatland.

Cory Hill apologises for past ‘mistake’ as Wales appoint lock as captain

Warren Gatland details key Wales lesson after ‘frustrating’ Australia defeat

08:35 , Jack Rathborn

Warren Gatland accepts that Wales must “learn some tough lessons” after suffering a ninth successive Test match defeat.

But Wales boss Gatland insists the future is bright for his team on a long road to the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

The Wallabies’ 36-28 victory in Melbourne secured a 2-0 series win and means that Wales have still not won a Test match since last year’s World Cup.

Warren Gatland details key Wales lesson after ‘frustrating’ Australia defeat

Warren Gatland on Wales’ growth despite losing streak

08:20 , Jack Rathborn

Gatland said: "I have been pleased with the growth we've seen in the squad over the last three or four weeks, and that growth will continue.

"We are expecting a good challenge from the Reds and know they will be up for this fixture.

"I am looking to see us stay in the moment and keep scanning for opportunities, as well as being alert to threats. Little efforts will make the difference."

Wales ‘desperate’ for win over Reds, says attack coach Alex King

08:05 , Jack Rathborn

Wales attack coach Alex King says his side are "desperately hoping" to end their Australia tour on a high against Queensland Reds on Friday.

King said: "We are desperately hoping for a good performance firstly and then obviously finishing with a good result, finish off what's been a monumental year for all the lads.

"It started in June 2023 and it's gone through a World Cup, Six Nations, loads of changes, and we want to end the tour on a real high.

"Two big training days to get things right and really looking forward to the challenge on Friday."

Queensland Reds v Wales team news and line-ups

Thursday 18 July 2024 20:52 , Jack Rathborn

Team news

The big team news for Queensland Reds is the new additions of former Australia prop Matt Gibbon and outside back Lachie Anderson. Both are in the squad for the Wales clash, although neither start. Queensland Reds also confirmed the return of fullback Jock Campbell on Sunday and he captains the side.

Wales, meanwhile, have handed out opportunities to some fringe players after a disappointing tour so far. Wing Regan Grace has been given a chance to impress in Brisbane, while centre Eddie James, scrum-half Gareth Davies and lock Matthew Screech all feature.

Line-ups

Reds: 15 Jock Campbell (captain), 14 Floyd Aubrey, 13 Tim Ryan, 12 Dre Pakeho, 11 Mac Grealy, 10 James O’Connor, 9 Louis Werchon, 8 Joe Brial, 7 John Bryant, 6 Seru Uru, 5 Ryan Smith, 4 Connor Vest, 3 Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 2 Richie Asiata, 1 Sef Fa’agase.

Replacements: 16 George Blake, 17 Matt Gibbon, 18 Massimo De Lutiis, 19 Josh Canham, 20 Connor Anderson, 21 Will Cartwright, 22 Mason Gordon, 23 Lachie Anderson.

Wales: 15 Cameron Winnett, 14 Rio Dyer, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Eddie James, 11 Regan Grace, 10 Sam Costelow, 9 Gareth Davies, 8 Mackenzie Martin, 7 Taine Plumtree, 6 Christ Tshiunza, 5 Cory Hill (captain), 4 Matthew Screech, 3 Archie Griffin, 2 Evan Lloyd, 1 Kemsley Mathias.

Replacements: 16 Efan Daniel, 17 Corey Domachowski, 18 Harri O’Connor, 19 Dafydd Jenkins, 20 Tommy Reffell, 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Ben Thomas, 23 Mason Grady.