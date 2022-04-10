Major parties promise Queensland lion’s share of discretionary grants in bid to woo battleground state

Sarah Martin, Nick Evershed and Josh Nicholas
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Dan Himbrechts/AAP</span>
Photograph: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

Guardian Australia is tracking Coalition and Labor funding commitments and highlighting pork-barrelling during the election campaign


The Morrison government has promised more than $5.6bn in discretionary grants to projects across the country as part of a massive $28bn pre-election spending spree, with almost half directed to key marginal seats.

A Guardian Australia analysis of major party spending commitments from January to March this year shows Queensland as the biggest beneficiary of commitments from the Coalition and Labor, with the state a key battleground for parties to form government.

As the official election campaign kicked off on Sunday, with an election to be held on Saturday 21 May, Guardian Australia is tracking the funding commitments of both major parties and highlighting pork-barrelling in marginal electorates.

Related: With Scott Morrison on the nose in parts of the country, Liberal MPs may want ‘permission to distance’ | Katharine Murphy

The breakdown by electorate of funding promises so far shows Labor has promised $756m for local projects over the same period – with more than 80% directed towards target marginal electorates, and just 2.4% promised for safe seats.

Interactive

The party’s shadow treasurer, Jim Chalmers, has promised to “trim” discretionary funding programs if Labor wins office, but has not gone so far as to commit to abolishing them.

Of the total $2.5bn that the opposition has committed over the past three months, at least $1.1bn is allocated to Queensland, targeting the marginal seats of Leichhardt and Flynn.

The Coalition has committed a total of more than $28bn in just three months across all major government funding streams, with almost $14bn directed to projects in Queensland.

This is more than the funding directed to Victoria and NSW combined.

Of the total funding, $5.6bn is for projects targeting single electorates. About half of this – 49% – will be directed to projects in marginal seats, accounting for $2.8bn, with 25% going to those held by Labor.

While this means $2.9bn is also committed to safe or fairly safe seats with a margin above 6%, just $290m, or about 10%, of that will go towards Labor-held electorates.

The total government spend from discretionary funds to safe Labor seats is just $158m – less than 3% of all funding committed, compared with more than $2bn, or 35%, spent in safe Coalition seats.

Of the total $28bn committed by the Coalition since January, the largest projects include funding for large state-based road and infrastructure work, such as the north-south corridor in South Australia, the Brisbane to Sunshine Coast rail extension, the intermodal terminal package for inland rail, and more than $300m for roads in regional Tasmania where the Coalition is targeting three marginal seats.

A separate Guardian Australia analysis of the government’s budget infrastructure package shows that only 15% of the funded projects were recommended as priorities by Infrastructure Australia, with more than half of the $6.4bn for single electorate projects going to marginal seats.

The Coalition’s targeted funding includes $352m for the Milton Ulladulla bypass in the seat of Gilmore, which the Coalition is hoping it can win off Labor’s Fiona Phillips.

The Labor party is also spending up in the NSW south coast seat, pledging $7.5m for a new library, $22m for a birthing centre and $25m for an emergency operations centre in Moruya.

Seats in Western Australia are being targeted by the Coalition, with $2.1bn in rail and road spending allocated to projects that will benefit commuters in the outer suburbs of Perth, where the government is hoping it can hang on to the seats of Swan, Pearce and Hasluck.

Related: Coalition’s $1 billion pledge for Great Barrier Reef

It has also committed $25m for a new bridge over the Swan River, which was announced by Morrison and the Liberal candidate for the seat, Kristy McSweeney.

Labor has also been lavishing spending commitments in the seat of Swan, committing $5.3m for a new playground, $2m for a new commercial kitchen at the local Tafe and $250,000 for lighting at the Redcliffe juniors football ground.

In Pearce, Labor has promised to spend $5,500 for a new computer and furniture for the Wanneroo senior citizens association, and $15m for the Neerabup Industrial Precinct.

Labor’s largest overall commitments over the past three months include $600m for the Paradise Dam announced in the Queensland seat of Flynn, $163m for reef conservation announced in the Cairns-based seat of Leichhardt and $125m for a road duplication in the seat of Corangamite.

It has committed another $100m to local projects in Flynn, held by the Coalition on an 8.7% margin, including $15m for an aquatic centre, $15m for a marine research centre, $2.8m for an allied health clinic and $2m for an industry hub.

The Coalition has committed $130m to projects in Flynn, including $45m for an alumina production facility near Gladstone, $10m for a new rural health department at James Cook University and a combined $74m for four separate road projects.

In Boothby, held by the Coalition on a 1.4% margin, Labor has committed $3m for a community hall upgrade, $1.6m for a park in Blackwood, $544,000 for a tennis club redevelopment and $135,000 for a reserve in Warradale. The government – which is hoping a new moderate-aligned candidate, Rachel Swift, can hang on to the seat after the departure of incumbent Nicolle Flint – promised $200m in the budget to fix a tram line intersection.

Related: Aged care bodies and unions demand Coalition match Labor’s pledge to fund potential wage rises

In Tasmania, Labor has so far targeted spending at the marginal seats of Lyons, Braddon and Bass, spending a combined $55m on local projects, including $50,000 for a playgroup in Invermay, $500,000 for an RSL redevelopment, $500,000 for a jobs hub and $25m for a Devonport sports centre.

Northern Tasmania is also a focus for the Coalition, with the government committing $100m for the eastern Tasmania tourism drive in Lyons, $24m for the Bell Bay line reconnection in Bass and $14.4m for a rail hub in Braddon.

Labor holds a notional 69 seats, so needs a net gain of four seats from the Coalition to hold more seats, and a net seven seats for majority government.

After the most recent redistribution of electorate boundaries, the Coalition has just 75 of 151 seats, so needs to win seats to retain majority government.

During this election campaign, Guardian Australia is monitoring the distribution of election promises and monetary announcements in real time, tracking how much money goes towards marginal seats, and how this compares to what each seat would receive if the funding was shared equally.

Maya Pilbrow and Stephanie Tran contributed to the database underlying this reporting.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Carlson, Ovechkin power Capitals past Lightning 4-3

    WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for New York, which is 6-1-1 in its last eight games — including three victories against Pittsburgh. With Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby a late scratch with a non-COVID illness, the Pen

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Blue Jays acquire outfielder Bradley Zimmer from Guardians for Anthony Castro

    The Blue Jays have landed a left-handed bat from the Guardians.

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Why does the most skilled hockey league have a problem with skill?

    The fallout from the Trevor Zegras-Jay Beagle-Tyson Nash debacle has reignited the debate over what the NHL prioritizes as it seeks to grow the game. The league is filled with stars of skill never seen before but an old-school mentality and the unwritten rules still hold a lot of weight.&nbsp;

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Hogwarts Legacy’s trailer revealed

    Hogwarts Legacy is coming this Christmas and you’ll finally be able to explore Hogwarts! So what do we know about the game so far?

  • Roller-coaster win a sign of things to come for 'human' Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.