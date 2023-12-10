Queensland police investigating alleged domestic violence stabbing murder at Kallangur
Police say they are investigating the alleged domestic violence killing of a Brisbane woman who was stabbed and later collapsed in front of a neighbour’s home.
About 7pm, emergency services were called to a street in Kallangur, north of Brisbane, where the woman – understood to be a New Zealand national and a mother of young children – was found in a critical condition. She died at the scene soon afterwards.
About the same time, a property in a neighbouring street was engulfed by fire.
Police said they then found a man nearby suffering “critical injuries”. He was taken to hospital. A police statement released on Sunday said a 32-year-old man had died due to injuries in the house fire. “There are no outstanding persons in relation to either incident,” the statement said.
Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup
Police released a statement on Sunday confirming they were investigating the incident as an alleged domestic violence homicide.
They said the woman was allegedly stabbed at a property about 100m from where she was found.
“Initial investigations indicate a man allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old woman multiple times at … around 7pm, before she left the scene and collapsed a short distance away. She died a short time later at the scene,” police said in a statement on Sunday.
“A man was located a short distance away and taken to hospital with critical injuries.
“Three crime scenes have been set up … as police continue to investigate the circumstances around the incident.
“Anyone with information or dashcam vision is urged to contact police.”
• In Australia, the national family violence counselling service is on 1800 737 732 and the crisis support service Lifeline is on 13 11 14.