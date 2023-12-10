Queensland police investigating alleged domestic violence stabbing murder at Kallangur

Photograph: Aaron Bunch/AAP

Police say they are investigating the alleged domestic violence killing of a Brisbane woman who was stabbed and later collapsed in front of a neighbour’s home.

About 7pm, emergency services were called to a street in Kallangur, north of Brisbane, where the woman – understood to be a New Zealand national and a mother of young children – was found in a critical condition. She died at the scene soon afterwards.

About the same time, a property in a neighbouring street was engulfed by fire.

Police said they then found a man nearby suffering “critical injuries”. He was taken to hospital. A police statement released on Sunday said a 32-year-old man had died due to injuries in the house fire. “There are no outstanding persons in relation to either incident,” the statement said.

Police released a statement on Sunday confirming they were investigating the incident as an alleged domestic violence homicide.

They said the woman was allegedly stabbed at a property about 100m from where she was found.

“Initial investigations indicate a man allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old woman multiple times at … around 7pm, before she left the scene and collapsed a short distance away. She died a short time later at the scene,” police said in a statement on Sunday.

“A man was located a short distance away and taken to hospital with critical injuries.

“Three crime scenes have been set up … as police continue to investigate the circumstances around the incident.

“Anyone with information or dashcam vision is urged to contact police.”

• In Australia, the national family violence counselling service is on 1800 737 732 and the crisis support service Lifeline is on 13 11 14.