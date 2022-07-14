Queensland outlook bright after NSW plot own downfall in wild State of Origin decider

Nick Tedeschi
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

When it comes to Queensland’s State of Origin team, nothing is more true to its brand than a victory against all odds. The Maroons faithful are revelling – again – after the most Queensland of wins in Wednesday’s decider at Suncorp Stadium. Backs against the wall, given a chance by few, outclassed and outmanned, the Maroons did what they have done for four decades – they won on courage, smarts and passion.

Billy Slater’s team went into the decider as one of the biggest underdogs in Origin history. A team already well and truly outclassed on paper had lost star Cameron Munster. Tom Dearden and Tom Gilbert were both named to debut in the hottest of furnaces. The rest, they say, is history, and the legend of the Queensland Origin jumper has been added to.

Related: Brad Fittler hits out at ‘ridiculous’ Matt Burton sin-bin after State of Origin brawl

In one of the wildest and most physical Origin encounters in years – play was stopped three times in the opening two minutes due to head knocks and two players were sin binned for punching – Queensland held their nerve and forced New South Wales to lose theirs for a win that will echo through the ages.

Mercurial fullback Kalyn Ponga played his finest game in Queensland colours, scoring the decisive try to put the Maroons back on top for the final time and playing a hand in everything. Debutant Dearden was a livewire who enjoyed such a wonderful debut he will put pressure on skipper Daly Cherry-Evans going forward. Wally Lewis medal winner Patrick Carrigan – who only debuted in the opener – showed he has no reverse gear with another dominant forward display.

Slater deserves immense credit for the victory. Tactically the Maroons were faultless. It was clear from the beginning that the mantra was not to allow Queensland to beat themselves while putting NSW in a situation where they would. And they did. Once again the Maroons seemed to understand the game would be officiated in a similar way to the opener and that the ruck would be a mess. The Blues clearly did not get it. Knowing that they could get away with plenty in the ruck, they took full advantage.

For the Blues, the chickens well and truly came home to roost. The long list of bizarre selection choices Brad Fittler made throughout the series exploded in his face as his team lost what, on paper, looked an un-loseable match.

Nothing should be taken away from Queensland, who played with an unrelenting self-belief. They claimed the big moments and absorbed the runs against them. This is NSW’s cross to bear though. They lost the match. The tripwires were put in place well before Wednesday night as Fittler fell into a trap as old as Origin itself, ruined by choice and his own inability to make the right one.

Blues coach Brad Fittler with his team at full-time.
Blues coach Brad Fittler with his team at full-time. Photograph: Dave Hunt/AAP

Few anticipated Daniel Tupou would win selection ahead of Josh Addo-Carr. Tupou was targeted all night by Queensland and made a critical error on the stroke of half-time that led to a Maroons try. He was weak with his running, going at just 6.05 metres a run and having the second slowest play-the-ball of any Blue.

Siosifa Talakai is arguably not in the best half dozen Blues centres or the top dozen backrowers but won selection on his versatility. In a gritty second half he was penalised for an incorrect play-the-ball coming out from his own end and then missed a simple tackle on his own line that allowed Ponga to score the try that put Queensland on top.

Jarome Luai and Stephen Crichton both threw ill-timed and ill-considered passes coming out from their own line that handed the ball back to Queensland. Luai scored a quality try in the opening half but with a limited kicking game and a worrying defensive game it was surprising that he kept the Blues’ best player from Game 1, Jack Wighton, out of the team.

Related: Queensland Maroons surge to win dramatic State of Origin series decider against NSW Blues

Fittler has always been lauded as someone who marches to the beat of his own drum. In the early days of his time as NSW coach, it was a refreshing change from the templated conservatism of his predecessors. Fittler was fearless and cared little for what others thought. He prized the energy delivered from picking the best. But five series on, he has been weighed down by incumbency, balance and appeasement.

The NSWRL need to find a model similar to that of their Queensland counterparts that allows for differing viewpoints, connections and links to different clubs, and a bird’s-eye view of what is required to win. Failure to do so could see a more talented NSW team lose a third series in four years.

To the winner go the spoils and all is sunny north of the Tweed. Slater has added to his stature, and the legend of Queensland only grows. South of the border, though, it is time for reflection after a series loss that could and should have been avoided.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • 5 free agency options for the Maple Leafs

    Dylan Strome leads the list of free agency options for the Toronto Maple Leafs as the NHL offseason reaches its chaotic climax.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Xander Schauffele wins Scottish Open in British Open warmup

    NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele keeps making up for lost time. Winless for more than two years, Schauffele picked up his fourth victory in the last 12 months Sunday when he overcame a rough patch in the middle of his round with two key birdies and a par save for an even-par 70 to win the Scottish Open. Next up is another test on Scottish soil, this one the purest of all, the British Open at St. Andrews. Schauffele heads to the home of golf as among the hottest players in the wor

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogačar extends lead

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar slightly increased his overall lead. Van Aert, who won the fourth stage and wore the yellow jersey for three days, edged Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish. Pogačar was third, with the Slovenian rider picking up more valuable bonus seconds, at the end of the hilly 186-kilometer (116-mile) route fr

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.