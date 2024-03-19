Queensland Government looked into cancelling 2032 Brisbane Olympics

Brisbane won the 2032 Games in 2021 - Getty Images/Albert Perez

The Queensland Government has investigated pulling out of hosting the 2032 Olympics, according to the state-based Nine network in Brisbane.

It follows concerns over costs and a proposal to scrap an A$2.7 billion (£1.39 billion) rebuild of the Gabba Stadium in favour of a new 55,000-seat stadium, which would itself cost $3.4 billion (£1.75 billion).

That idea was dismissed by the Queensland Premier Steven Miles who said that no one “wants to see money spent on facilities that are only needed for four weeks”.

A report on 9News now says the cost and legal implications of pulling out completely were also considered before deciding that it was best to continue with the project. According to the report, organisers were told that it would cost at least $500 million compensation to back out as well as the loss of $3 billion federal government funding.

A recent review, which was headed by former Brisbane lord mayor Graham Quirk, had found that the 42,000-seat Gabba was “ageing” and not compliant with standards for full disabled access.

Miles has rejected the new stadium option and will instead investigate upgrades to Queensland Sports and Athletics Centre (QSAC) and Suncorp Stadium.

They are promising “community benefit while ensuring costs remain within the agreed funding envelope of $7.1 billion to be shared between the state and Commonwealth governments”.

A statement added: “The government does not believe it would be possible to deliver any new stadium at Victoria Park within the existing agreed funding, and the IOC has noted that a new stadium for the Olympic and Paralympic Games sits outside the ‘new norm’ of using existing or already planned venues. The Government is therefore ruling out a stadium at Victoria Park, instead favouring investigating upgrades to QSAC and Suncorp.”

The potential demolition and rebuilding of the Gabba has been shelved - AP/Tertius Pickard

The concern over Olympics costs follows the decision of the state of Victoria in Australia to back out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Daniel Andrews, the former Victoria Premier, said that it would be “wrong” to host the showpiece event because the estimated budget of $2.6 billion (£1.33 billion) had tripled to at least $6 billion and could potentially cost the state as much as $7 billion (£3.6 billion).