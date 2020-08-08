'Queensland first': Palaszczuk closes the borders and amps up election rhetoric

Annastacia Palaszczuk stands outside in the Queensland sunshine to deliver the state’s daily coronavirus update. When the news bulletins cut to the Queensland premier, they leave scenes of dreary Melbourne streets and shuttered shopfronts.

The optics have been matched by an increase in pro-Queensland rhetoric in the build-up to a state election on 31 October.

“We are concerned about what is happening in the southern states,” Palaszczuk said on Wednesday, announcing Queensland would again effectively close its borders.

“And today is the day that we say we are putting Queenslanders first.”

Guardian Essential polling of Queensland voters shows approval of the government’s response peaked at the height of the so-called “border wars” in May; as Palaszczuk steadfastly resisted calls to remove the Coolangatta-Tweed barricades.

If they can hold the line, that’s the only job [the government] has at the moment Pollster Peter Lewis

On 18 May, Palaszczuk suggested – to broad criticism – that the border might remain closed until September.

On 20 May, 74% of Queensland voters said they approved of the state’s response. Of those, 33% said it had been “very good”, and 42% said it was “quite good”.

In the most recent poll, from 22 July, voters gave the state a 67% approval for its handling of the pandemic.

Pollster Peter Lewis, the executive director of Essential, says: “the lockdown and the sense of holding the line against other states is working really well politically”.

Related: Queensland to enforce hard border closure with NSW and ACT from Saturday

“If they can hold the line that’s the only job [the government] has at the moment.

“The other thing counting in their favour is the sense that if it hadn’t broken out in Victoria there would be a focus of what the economic recovery would be like ... at the moment the election will be about Labor saying, if things look like they’re working, you don’t change jockeys.

“The compelling story for an incumbent is ‘what we’re doing is working, it’s not time to change, don’t risk it’.”

Parochial politics to the fore

Last month, Labor posted a tweet claiming Queensland would be “FLOODED with Victorians” under the Liberal National party. That post – which was promptly deleted – along with other comments show how parochial the government’s messaging has become.

The state treasurer, Cameron Dick, has evoked John Howard, the conservative former prime minister, on border protection.

“Let me say something about border closures in terms and words that even members of the Liberal National party will understand. Queenslanders will choose who comes to Queensland and the circumstances in which they come,” Dick said in May.

On Wednesday, in announcing new effective border closures, Palaszczuk’s isolationist “Queensland first” rhetoric was amped up again.

Closing our borders to Victoria, New South Wales and the ACT isn't a decision we take lightly.



But the health and safety of Queenslanders comes first.



Always.#covid19 pic.twitter.com/t26cs9KC3j







— Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 5, 2020

Chris Salisbury, a political historian and researcher from the University of Queensland, says he anticipates some of the subsequent media headlines – “Fortress Queensland and Fortress Maroon” – will begin to appear in Labor’s messaging.

“Parochial politics is not atypical. Even in other parts of Australia that aren’t NSW or Victoria there’s an element of parochialism about politics, particularly around election time.

Related: Inside the bitter struggle for control of Queensland's Liberal National party

“It’s always the case here in Queensland, but that’s going to be dialled up.”

Salisbury says the election will regardless be “very close”. Polling shows that while the government’s outbreak response has been well supported, the LNP still holds a marginal lead in two-party-preferred terms.

But the longer the coronavirus outbreak dominates political discussion, the more any campaign would turn in favour the incumbent, Salisbury says.

“I hate adopting the attitude that we’re in thrall to presidential-style politics ... but it’s what these kind of conditions lend themselves to. People look at the performance of the leader ... that’s going to play out in her and the Labor party’s favour at election time.

Story continues