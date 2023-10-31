Queensland fires latest: multiple Darling Downs towns threatened as residents urged to leave before ‘too dangerous to drive’

Photograph: Darren England/AAP

Residents in parts of Queensland’s Darling Downs region have again been urged to leave immediately amid extreme fire conditions threatening multiple towns.

An emergency warning has been issued for parts of Tara and Wieambilla, with residents warned their lives could be at risk, and it will “soon be too dangerous to drive”.

Fires in the region have been raging for more than a week.

Areas in central Queensland, including Colosseum, Miriam Vale and Carnarvon Gorge, have also been issued watch and act warnings as temperatures reach into the high 30s.

Up to 85 structures have been lost so far in Queensland’s bushfires, including 46 homes. Two people have died, including a woman who had a cardiac arrest while evacuating her property.

There are 70 active vegetation fires across the state and 26 people remain in Dalby evacuation centre, unable to return to their properties.

Some of the affected areas had been impacted by fires earlier this year, with some evacuees having lost homes in February.

LEAVE IMMEDIATELY - Tara, Montrose North, Wieambilla and The Gums - Multiple Warnings - fire as at 8:52am Tuesday, 31 October 2023.

For all current warnings, updates and mapping go to https://t.co/vqyJTUPBhe. pic.twitter.com/6QvPzerjG3 — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) October 30, 2023

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) said on Monday strong westerly winds and high temperatures were expected to accelerate blazes and fatigue firefighting crews.

Tara is forecast to reach a maximum of 37C on Tuesday, while Toowoomba will hit a high of 33 degrees, a Bureau of Meteorology forecast shows.

Emergency crews expect cooler conditions later this week will provide some reprieve.

The Queensland premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, said Victorian and New Zealand emergency crews would also arrive in Queensland this week to relieve local firefighters.

“Aircraft – including our LAT [large air tanker] and New South Wales’s – are deployed where they can do the most good,” Palaszczuk said.

“Queensland’s arms continue to wrap around those who’ve lost everything in these fires. The housing minister is in Dalby today and we are already planning more ways to help [them get] back on their feet.”

Meanwhile, a string of fires are burning around Tenterfield in northern NSW.

Authorities have warned residents to keep watch on a 250-hectare blaze at Woodside to the west and a 65-hectare fire burning out of control at Tabulam to the east.

The Glen Innes RSL and Tenterfield Showground were opened to accommodate locals leaving early ahead of the forecast extreme fire danger.

Seven NSW areas have total fire bans in place on Tuesday, including greater Sydney and the Hunter and Illawarra/Shoalhaven regions.

The NSW Rural Fire Service deputy commissioner, Peter McKechnie, said the Northern Tablelands was the area of most concern, including the cluster of fires around Tenterfield.

“We’ve seen a number of properties threatened most days now and today particularly and up around [the] Northern Tablelands ... we will see properties threatened,” he told Sky News.

On Tuesday morning, there were 87 fires burning across the state, 36 of which were yet to be contained.

Australian Associated Press contributed to this report