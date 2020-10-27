Queensland election: Jackie Trad still gets under LNP's skin even as she faces losing seat to Greens

The Liberal National party is still using Jackie Trad’s face on its election attack ads – more than five months since the former Queensland deputy premier and treasurer resigned from the state cabinet.

“It is no surprise that a very clever, progressive woman in a position of influence has also scared the hell out of certain people,” one Queensland Labor MP told Guardian Australia.

No member of parliament has unnerved conservatives quite like Trad.

The Courier-Mail has portrayed her as an evil queen and a “wicked witch”. The tabloid – Brisbane’s only daily newspaper – and its columnists have repeatedly complained she was too influential in the Palaszczuk government, her agenda too leftwing.

And the polls show she is likely to lose her inner-city seat of South Brisbane to the Greens.

The election contest in South Brisbane, which is centred on the eclectic community of West End and its high-density neighbours, has become a proxy for the state’s left-leaning and climate-conscious voters to pass judgment on a government that introduced laws to stop broadscale land clearing but also gave a royalties deal to Adani, one pitching itself to some voters as a significant backer of renewable energy and others as the approver of 18 new coalmines.

Labor has pushed through genuine progressive reform in Queensland – legalising abortion, banning gay conversion therapies, promising a vote on voluntary assisted dying. The same government cracked down on climate protesters, backed away from youth detention reforms and recently scrapped a pandemic eviction moratorium.

On that complex legacy hangs the future of one of its most prominent MPs, once considered the likely successor to premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

‘That’s not very West End’

There are barely any election signs among the colourful shopfronts of Boundary Street at West End.

“We did have some posters up in the window [but took them down again] after a couple of people asked some questions,” says Katy Stoole, who runs a boutique on nearby Vulture Street.

“It’s just not a conversation I want to have in the shop. I think that sort of thing can alienate some people.”

West End is often held up as the sort of “inner-city elite” community of anti-development almond milk latte drinkers that rural politicians, newspaper columnists (and ABC executives) use to promote “us and them” narratives.

In reality, South Brisbane has gentrified in areas but not in others. There are clusters of apartments at South Bank and Highgate Hill, and the seat is a genuinely diverse mix of professionals and people living in crisis accommodation, students, young families and those who have lived in the area for generations.

“The thing that’s quite nice about it is that it hasn’t gentrified too much – there’s still a real mix of people,” says Stoole.

“I think if it all became high-rise then it wouldn’t be interesting, it could be anywhere in the world. To keep the mix of people, the different houses, the different properties is a good thing.”

Another local, Michael Huynh, said he thought people in the community were often proudly political, but that this election had been uncomfortable for some.

“I think a lot of people think they could judged for being one way or the other. That’s not very West End really.”

The Green vote in South Brisbane roughly doubled from 2012 to 2017. Newspoll has the leftwing party polling 39% of the primary vote and 54.5% after preferences (an 8% swing away from Labor).

The last election in 2017 was dominated by similar narratives – that Trad was in danger of losing her seat to the Greens candidate, Amy MacMahon. But Trad survived comfortably, partly thanks to preferences from LNP voters.

Holding your nose and voting Labor isn’t going to work Greens candidate Amy MacMahon

This time the LNP is advising voters to direct preferences to the Greens – a deliberate ploy to see Trad voted out.

“[Trad] is a greener green than the Greens,” the LNP candidate, Clem Grehan, said during a debate last week.

“If you ask all of the people outside Brisbane who is the politician they would like to see leave or get thrown out of the Queensland parliament … they will tell you that Jackie Trad is the one they want to see go.”

