Queensland Covid hotspots: list of Brisbane and regional Qld case locations

Queensland authorities have released a list of hotspots where Covid-positive people have visited while infectious.

Those who attended some locations must isolate immediately for 14 days. Others will be contacted by members of the public health team to discuss next steps.

More detailed information is available on the Queensland government website. This list will be updated as more locations are added or removed.

Hotspots and case locations

Anyone who attended these locations should monitor for Covid symptoms and immediately get tested if they develop.

6 October

Flight VA 782 Cairns to Brisbane

Georges Paragon Restaurant, Brisbane: from 7.30pm

5 October

Vivo, Palm Cove: 5.15pm to 9pm

3 October

Flight QF2302 Townsville to Cairns

Tha Fish, Cairns: 5.45pm to 8.30pm

1 October

Mater Day Surgery, Hyde Park, Townsville

30 September

NQ Vascular, Pimlico, Townsville: 1pm to 2pm

29 September

Mater Day Surgery, Hyde Park, Townsville

Icon Cancer Centre, Hyde Park, Townsville: 9am to 9.30am

28 September

Icon Cancer Centre, Hyde Park, Townsville: 4pm to 5pm

Due to the unprecedented and ongoing nature of the coronavirus outbreak, this article is being regularly updated to ensure that it reflects the current situation at the date of publication. Any significant corrections made to this or previous versions of the article will be footnoted in line with Guardian editorial policy.



