Queensland Covid update: Christmas quarantine decision reversed for hundreds of travellers

Queensland has backtracked on public health advice that threw dozens of airline passengers into hotel quarantine, and has caused further flight cancellations, according to a tourism body.

All passengers on two Virgin flights – VA1105 from Newcastle to Brisbane and VA375 from Brisbane to Townsville – were declared close contacts of a male traveller with the virus on Tuesday night, and ordered to isolate for 14 days regardless of a negative test result.

Two further exposure sites were listed in Townsville and Brisbane Airport.

But the health minister, Yvette D’Ath, backflipped on the decision on Wednesday morning, announcing only passengers in the rows behind, in front of and beside the passenger would be required to complete a fortnight quarantine.

The rest of the passengers would be deemed casual contacts and would be released from isolation after receiving a negative test result. The passengers were initially facing Christmas in hotel quarantine.

D’Ath said it was the first domestic flight into Queensland where there was a potential Omicron case on board and health authorities acted “just as we did” when the new Delta variant arrived.

“There’s been a lot of discussions overnight and I know that there’s been contact with other chief health officers and health officials interstate to see how states are dealing with this based on the national guidelines,” D’Ath said.

D’Ath said the public health unit acted “cautiously” to declare anyone on the two confirmed flights as close contacts while the chief health officer analysed how to respond to Omicron on flights.

“The chief health officer and the deputies have viewed that we can apply the normal rules in relation to these flights and we don’t need to wait until we get the findings of whether it’s Omicron because, if it is, we still will apply these rules,” she said.

“We took that same cautious approach when we first started seeing Delta. Omicron is new but I welcome the advice of the Chief Health Officer in relation to these issues.

“We know whether it’s Delta or Omicron, they are both highly infectious and we know vaccinations help reduce you getting sick and spreading that virus to other people, ending up in hospital and ICU.”

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind said the positive case was “the first step towards living with the virus” and welcomed Queensland health’s easing of isolation regulations.

“This was going to happen, we knew this was going to happen and we have to all calm down … it’s going to happen elsewhere as well,” he said.

“We knew there were going to be setbacks, it’s unfortunate it’s come so soon and so shortly before Christmas but we hope sanity will prevail and people will recognise this is a measure that will be in place for sometime.

“Thankfully people aren’t in quarantine now, and if the vaccination rates are high, confidence will develop, hospitalisations will be low … we have our fingers crossed for a strong summer season.”

But Gschwind said since the initial isolation requirements for the two flights were announced, the council had already had reports of trip cancellations.

“That’s very unfortunate. People are clearly more hesitant now,” he said.

“We’re concerned about that. We’re hoping we can contain the damage once more and the desire of people to enjoy themselves will overwhelm niggling concerns.”

Queensland head of the Australian Industry group, Rebecca Andrews, said the “whole situation” should not have happened.

“We’re very pleased those people on the flight that are now casual contacts can have a safe Christmas and businesses and communities have some surety,” she said.

“There’ll still be some nervousness, though. We don’t want this to happen again … the fact they did it in the first place didn’t fill us with confidence and that’s what businesses and tourists need.

“We’ve known the borders have been opening for awhile … they should’ve been better prepared. The fact this occurred is disappointing and I’m glad common sense has prevailed.”

Queensland recorded six new cases overnight, all detected in interstate travellers who tested positive upon arrival. It brought active cases in Queensland to 50.

The six new cases were spread across a number of sites in Queensland including Goondiwindi, Wide Bay, Townsville, Gold Coast and Brisbane South and had been infectious for up to six days.

Another case reported in an overseas traveller from the UK has since been confirmed to be the Omicron variant. The traveller is currently in hotel quarantine.

Of the two cases who had been in the community, one was the man who flew from Newcastle to Brisbane, then to Townsville, and had attended another exposure site in Newcastle.

The second case attended the Argyle Hotel in Newcastle and genomic sequencing was under way to confirm if they had the Omicron variant.

“We are certainly treating them as if they are Omicron,” D’Ath said. “We know there has been a large number of cases of patrons who had been at the Argyle Hotel in Newcastle.”

More than 100 positive cases had been linked to the site.