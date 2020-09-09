Queensland Covid-19 hotspots: list of Brisbane and south-east Qld outbreak locations

Queensland authorities are fighting to contain a Covid-19 outbreak in the south-east of the state stemming from the Brisbane youth detention centre at Wacol. While no children detained at the centre have yet contracted the virus, workers and their families have created a small community cluster.
To contain the outbreak, Queensland authorities have released a list of hotspots where Covid-positive people visited while infectious.
Those who attended some locations must isolate immediately for 14 days. Others will be contacted by members of the public health team to discuss next steps.
More detailed information is available on the Queensland government website. This list will be updated as more locations are added or removed.
Hotspot locations
All passengers sitting in rows 25 to 29 on flight VA962 from Brisbane to Sydney on 17 August must isolate immediately for 14 days. If they develop symptoms they must get tested.
All other passengers on board the flight should monitor for symptoms.
Public health officials will be also contacting all those who dined at the Jam Pantry cafe in Greenslopes on 16 August between 9.45am and 11am.
Those who attended the cafe outside those hours should monitor for symptoms.
Potential hotspot locations
According to the Queensland government, everyone who attended these locations during the listed time should monitor for Covid symptoms and immediately get tested if they develop.
4 September
Super IGA Supermarket, Russell Island: 8.00am-8.30am
Coles, Karalee: 9.30am-10.15am
Ipswich Garden Centre, Raceview: 12.30pm-1.30pm
3 September
Super IGA Supermarket, Russell Island: 12.00pm-2.00pm
2 September
Russell Island Pharmacy, Russell Island: morning
1 September
Canaipa Nursery & Tea Centre, Russell Island: 12.00pm-12.30pm
Super IGA Supermarket, Russell Island: 12.40pm-12.50pm
Passenger Ferry: Russell Island to Redland Bay: 1.30pm-2.10pm
Passenger Ferry: Redland Bay to Russell Island: 4.00pm-4.30pm
31 August
Woolworths, Yamanto: 11am to 11.15am
Country Market, Yamanto: 11.20am to 11.40am
Priceline, Yamanto: 11.40am to 11.45am
30 August
Woolworths, Yamanto: 12pm to 12.20pm
Dominos, Yamanto: 11.45am to 12.30pm
29 August
Spa Choice, Springwood: 10.30am to 11am
Spa World, Underwood: 11am to 11.30am
Dosa Hut, Springfield: 11.55am to 12pm
Indian Spice Shop, Springfield: 12pm to 12.05pm
27 August
Princess Alexandra hospital fever clinic, Woolloongabba: 12.40pm to 12.55pm
Priceline Pharmacy, Forest Lake: 9am to 9.10am
Coles Forest Lake shopping centre, Forest Lake: 9.15am to 9.30am
Pizza Hut, Beenleigh:
TSG Tobacconist, Eagleby: 4.50pm to 5pm
26 August
Coomera Westfield, Coomera: 9.30am to 10.25am
Woolworths Pimpama Junction, Pimpama: 10.40am to 10.50am
Kmart Oxenford, Oxenford: 11am to 11.10am
Bunnings Oxenford, Oxenford: 11.20am to 11.50am
Woolworths Pimpama Junction, Pimpama: 12.00pm to 12.15pm
Zazar’s Kebabs Pimpama, Pimpama: 12.15pm to 12.25pm
Logan Motorway BP service centre and McDonald’s, Larapinta: 5.45pm to 5.50pm
Gold Coast University hospital fever clinic, Southport: 7pm to 7.20pm
Pub Lane Tavern, Greenbank shopping centre, Greenbank: 7.30pm to 9.30pm
Platypus Shoes, Hyperdome Shopping Centre, Loganholme: 5pm to 5.30pm
Footlocker, Hyperdome Shoping Centre, Loganholme: 5pm to 5.30pm
The Reject Shop, Hyperdome Shoping Centre, Loganholme: 4.35pm to 4.55pm
Kmart, Hyperdome Shoping Centre, Loganholme: 4.05pm to 4.30pm
Best & Less, Hyperdome Shopping Centre, Loganholme: 3.15pm to 5.45pm
Madhouse Discount Variety, Waterford Plaza, Waterford West: 1.50pm to 2.15pm
25 August
Logan Motorway BP service centre and McDonald’s, Larapinta: 6.40am to 6.45am
Logan Motorway BP service centre and McDonald’s, Larapinta 4.20pm to 4.30pm
24 August
The Good Guys, Oxley: 9am to 9.45am
Woolworths, the Station Oxley, Oxley: 10am to 10.30am
Perks Cafe, Jimboomba Central shopping centre, Jimboomba: 10am to 10.45am
Woolworths, Jimboomba Central shopping centre, Jimboomba: 11am to 11.15am
Logan Motorway BP service centre and McDonald’s, Larapinta: 4.20pm to 4.30pm
Coomera Westfield, Coomera: 5.30pm to 6pm
Due to the unprecedented and ongoing nature of the coronavirus outbreak, this article is being regularly updated to ensure that it reflects the current situation at the date of publication. Any significant corrections made to this or previous versions of the article will be footnoted in line with Guardian editorial policy.