Queen's sister praises interior designer who inspired King's 'love of rugs'

Robert Kime was known as 'the great assembler of beautiful things' - Clara Molden for The Telegraph

The Queen’s sister has paid tribute to an interior decorator who inspired the King’s “love of rugs”.

The late Robert Kime also refashioned the royal couple’s beloved private home in the country.

He was well-known for bringing his antiquarian expertise to the homes of the monarch, as well as those of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, the Duke of Beaufort and Tory Burch, the fashion designer.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Annabel Elliot, the Queen’s sister and an interior designer and antiques dealer who was a close friend of Kime’s, said that he had been “a huge inspirational influence on the King”.

“Robert probably taught him a lot and I think they had a wonderful time together…he would find all kinds of things in archives and stores and I think they had a wonderful time pulling it all together,” she said.

“Robert introduced him to rugs, a love of rugs. In Clarence House and also at Highgrove, there’s rugs layered one on top of the other, which all came from Robert.”

The Queen at a reception at Clarence House. Formerly the Queen Mother’s house, the King told Kime he was keen to preserve her style - Chris Jackson/PA

The personal collection of Kime, known as “the great assembler of beautiful things”, is set to go up for sale in autumn with Dreweatts auction house and is expected to achieve in excess of £1.5 million.

More than 750 items from his family homes in London and Provence, ranging in value from £30 to £100,000, will go under the hammer during the three-day sale in October.

Kime, who died last August aged 76, worked with the King to decorate his homes on various royal estates including Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, as well as Clarence House and apartments in St James’s Palace in London.

Using items from the vast Royal Collection as well as objects that Kime sourced himself, they implemented new upholsteries and colour schemes, and added a new assortment of tapestries and antique rugs and furniture to the royal homes.

“He used the wonderful things from the Royal Collection, but he also used old textiles for cushions or thrown over tables, and I notice that every time I go to one of the houses,” said Ms Elliot

Tomasz Starzewski, a British couture and interior designer whose shop neighbours Kime’s on London’s Ebury Street, described him as a “great arranger”.

“The clever thing about Robert is that he gave his clients a provenance and the way that he decorated and arranged the home,” he said. “It looked as if you had owned these things forever, he gave you a past, it didn’t look as if it had just been bought and I think that is his gift and legacy.”

Orlando Atty, who worked for Robert Kime for 13 years after an interning stint at his old shop in Museum Street, said his favourite item in the upcoming auction was a 16th-century Oushak, taken from Kime’s drawing room.

The King with Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, in the Morning Room at Clarence House - PA Archive

The personal collection will also feature works of art from his home in Warwick Square, Pimlico, as well as from his Provencal house, La Gonette.

Speaking about his work at the monarch’s private residence in Highgrove, Ms Elliot, said: “There’s very much a feeling that it’s not your average Highgrove country house, it’s full of things from all over the world and it’s just inspirational really.

“They took a lot of care, he and the King together discussing what would work with what and what would look good in a certain room.”

She said that when they renovated Clarence House, which was formerly the Queen Mother’s house, the King was keen to preserve her style because “he was very close to his grandmother.”

After Kime’s death last summer, the King quietly attended his funeral, reportedly slipping in and out with “no fanfare”, something friends have described as “exactly what Robert would have wanted”.

“You often hear of people who are said to have ‘a good eye’, but Robert Kime’s must surely be one of the best,” the sovereign has previously said of his close friend.

Ms Burch, an old friend and collaborator of Kime’s, told The Telegraph he had a “rare talent for making everything look perfectly imperfect”.

“His eye for beauty was unmatched, and he found inspiration everywhere. I love how he had no rules, mixing objects from different periods and parts of the world,” she said.

Dreweatts’ auction will take place from Oct 4 to 6, in Donnington Priory, Newbury, Berks.

Commenting on the collection, Will Richards, deputy chairman of Dreweatts, said: “Each [item is] layered with a story or circumstance and together they paint a portrait of an inspirational man remembered with great affection across generations.”