The Queen's Pastry Chefs Just Shared Their Regal Easter Cookie Recipe

Queen Elizabeth's pastry chefs shared the royal recipe for their Spiced Easter Biscuits on Instagram.

The royal family's official Instagram account encouraged fans to make their own Easter-themed cookies and share photos.

The queen may be in insolation right now, but her staff hasn't forgotten that Easter is nearly upon us.

As many of us now have much more spare time on our hands, the royal pastry chefs have decided to gift us with their extra-special recipe for spiced Easter cookies. Along with a video of how to make and decorate the tasty treats, the queen's chefs shared detailed recipe instructions.

The Instagram caption explained, "The Royal pastry chefs are excited to share their 'Spiced Easter Biscuits' recipe with you to enjoy over the Easter weekend. 🐰🐥 Chefs hats at the ready, let us see your creations by tagging #RoyalBakes!"



If you're up for the challenge, follow the recipe below and share your results with the royal family on Instagram.

"Biscuit base:

350g plain flour

5g bicarbonate of soda

10g ground ginger

5g cinnamon

125g unsalted butter

175g light soft brown sugar

1 egg

60g golden syrup



Icing:

2 egg whites

600g icing sugar

Food colouring of your choice!



Biscuit Method:

• Preheat the oven to 170 C // 340 F

• Mix together the flour, bicarbonate of soda and spices in a bowl

• Add the diced butter and mix until a crumb texture

• Add the sugar

• Once all of the above is combined, add the egg and golden syrup

• Mix until a dough is formed

• Roll the dough to a thickness of 5mm

• Use biscuit cutters or a paper pattern to cut into desired shape

• Place the biscuits on a non-stick mat, or parchment paper and bake on the middle shelf for 12-15 minutes

• Bake until the biscuits maintain their shape when touched and are golden in colour

• Cool completely before icing



Icing Method:

• Add 1 egg white to 600g of icing sugar and beat until smooth

• The icing should pipe smoothly and be able to hold when piped as a line

• To cover all the biscuits with icing add extra egg white to thin the mixture

• Decorate and enjoy!











































































