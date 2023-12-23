Queens Park Rangers 0-1 Southampton: Taylor Harwood-Bellis strike earns Saints win

Taylor Harwood-Bellis opened the scoring just before half-time

Taylor Harwood-Bellis netted the only goal as Southampton triumphed at QPR to make up ground on the top two.

The on-loan Manchester City defender volleyed in from close range just before half-time to stretch fourth-placed Saints' unbeaten run to 15 games.

Rangers, who remain third from bottom, created chances but were unable to fashion an equaliser.

Russell Martin's side held on to secure the three points despite a late red card for midfielder Shea Charles.

QPR looked the more threatening of the sides during the opening 45 minutes, with Ilias Chair's bold attempt from the halfway line giving Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu a scare before it sailed just over.

Chair did force Bazunu into a save later in the half, as well as setting up Andre Dozzell for a shot that was scrambled clear - but it was the visitors who opened the scoring just prior to the interval.

Former Rangers man Ryan Manning came off the bench to deliver a free-kick into the box and Adam Armstrong glanced it towards the far post where Harwood-Bellis fired in his second goal of the season.

The home side responded well after the break, with Chris Willock unleashing a thumping drive to test Bazunu once again and Kenneth Paal's attempt whistling over the bar.

At the other end, Saints substitute Che Adams might have increased the visitors' advantage, but he was foiled by Asmir Begovic.

QPR's hopes were raised again two minutes from time when Charles' foul on Albert Adomah earned him a second yellow card.

However, Saints' 10 men survived added time to wrap up their fifth victory in six visits to Loftus Road and move within seven points of second-placed Ipswich, who suffered a heavy defeat to Leeds earlier in the day.

QPR head coach Marti Cifuentes told BBC Radio London 94.9:

"I'm disappointed with the result but at the same time proud of the performance against one of the best sides in the league, in my opinion. I think we did a lot of good things to perhaps deserve more but, as I've said before, it's not about deserving, it's about achieving.

"After a period we started to grow and create some situations and we had very good momentum, then we conceded a free-kick and they took the lead.

"I think we started the second half with a good level, having opportunities to score a goal and unfortunately we couldn't. Perhaps our management in the last minutes of the game, when they got the red card, was not good enough.

"But I see the team is growing and I cannot complain about the effort, the desire and the way we played."

Southampton manager Russell Martin told BBC Radio Solent:

"The first half was OK, we just lacked a little bit of energy and then we scored from a set-piece, which was nice. Second half we were in their box a lot and I don't think they created too much - there were a few 'ooh' moments but the lads defended so well.

"I'm gutted for the fans and players we didn't get that second goal because we did have some brilliant moments in the box.

"In the second half some of the football was incredible, on a tight pitch against a big press. The lads put their bodies on the line and I'm really proud of them.

"I think he (Shea Charles) has taken one for the team and the lads have clapped him. You want to stop their biggest threat which is the counter-attack and, if he doesn't make that, because he's worried about getting a red card, maybe they go and score."