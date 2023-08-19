Queens Park Rangers 0-1 Ipswich Town: Conor Chaplin strikes to send Tractor Boys back to top

QPR and Ipswich only managed two shots on target between them in the first half, both by the hosts

Conor Chaplin struck a second-half winner as Ipswich Town maintained their 100% start to the Championship season with a battling victory against an impressive QPR at Loftus Road.

Rangers, with 20-year-old Sinclair Armstrong starring up front, created several excellent chances but a combination of some fine goalkeeping by Vaclav Hladky and some wayward finishing kept the scores level.

Armstrong, who was forced off injured after the break, was desperately unlucky not to grab his second goal in two games in the first half when his strike hit both posts, while Osman Kakay somehow missed from close range after the break.

The lively Chaplin made the hosts pay when he scored at the second attempt from a Nathan Broadhead cross with 15 minutes left and the Tractor Boys held on for a victory that took them back to the top of the table and ended a six-game losing run at Loftus Road.

Ilias Chair almost denied Town a fourth win in four in all competitions this season, but the midfielder's outrageous 50-yard attempt was tipped over by Hladky.

A draw would have been a fair outcome for a QPR side who were unrecognisable from the side humiliated 4-0 by Watford on the opening day.

With Lyndon Dykes missing through injury, Armstrong led the attack and his pace and quality posed a constant danger, and he twice almost put the hosts ahead in the first half.

The first occasion was an agonising near miss, his shot striking the inside of one post and then hitting the other upright, while Hladky did well to save another low attempt and also pushed over a looping Morgan Fox header.

Town, who have now won 14 of their past 16 games and are unbeaten in 22 league matches, had their moments but their finishing was also unreliable. Wes Burns headed wide from a corner and George Hirst fired a shot over after being teed up by Chaplin.

Rangers remained on top after the interval but still struggled in front of goal, notably when Armstrong forced another fine save from Hladky after a brilliant run and Kakay inexplicably shot wide from close range after great work by Chair.

Chaplin then struck the crucial goal when he reacted quickly to find the bottom corner - after Jack Colback had blocked his initial shot - and was denied a second by keeper Asmir Begovic, and Town were able to see out victory.

QPR head coach Gareth Ainsworth:

"I've got to look past this result. We're a mile away from where we were last season and it's so good to see. The boys were brilliant and gave everything.

"I'm gutted we haven't got anything from it but I'm also hugely happy with the performance. Mark my words - and I really hope I'm proved right here - I think we can achieve things. I think we're going to be fine. Write us off at your peril this year.

"How we haven't scored I don't know. Sinclair, who was tremendous, hits both posts and then we miss from a yard out.

Then I felt we were going to get an equaliser, I really did. It was a different performance to what we've seen for a long time here at Loftus Road. We had some really good chances and if we'd put them to bed I think we put Ipswich to bed."

Ipswich Town boss: Kieran McKenna on early talk of promotion:

"We've ignored it. We focus on performances and results. There are certainly no deluded heads in that dressing room. We know how hard we're having to work in every game.

"We're doing some things well but we know we can still improve. The margins are going our way and we know that if you keep improving and doing the right things then you give yourself a better chance. We know how tough the division is.

"There's certainly no chance of anyone getting ahead of themselves. The players are happy but they're tired and know they're going to have to work just as hard, or harder, against Leeds next week.

"We stepped up in the second half and I thought we controlled and dominated it apart from isolated moments. In terms of the flow of the game, we were much better and built play well. I thought we were good value for it."