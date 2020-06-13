The Queen's official birthday will be marked with new socially-distanced ceremony

Photo credit: Anwar Hussein - Getty Images

The Queen's official birthday will be celebrated later with a new ceremony at Windsor castle instead of the annual Trooping of Colour parade, due to the coronavirus lockdown.

It's the second time in the 94-year-old monarch's 68-year reign that the parade in London has not gone ahead. In 1955, three years after the Queen's coronation, the event was cancelled due to a national rail strike.

In place of the parade, Windsor Castle will host a ceremony with a small number of Welsh Guardsmen and military musicians. Social distancing rules will be implemented for those who are marching.

The Queen celebrated her birthday in April, but it is officially celebrated on the second Saturday of June every year. Traditional gun salutes to mark the date on April 21 were cancelled, as the monarch felt it would be inappropriate in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Trooping the Colour parade in Whitehall is traditionally watched by thousands of royal fans and senior members of the royal family.

The Queen and Prince Philip relocated to Windsor during lockdown, and Buckingham Palace recently released a new photograph of Her Majesty and Philip in the grounds of Windsor Castle to mark his 99th birthday.

It was has been speculated that the monarch will remain at Windsor "indefinitely", and withdraw from public duties for months to come due to the pandemic.

It is expected to be the longest absence from official engagements in Her Majesty's 68-year reign. Buckingham Palace will be closed for the summer in the wake of the outbreak, in what is believed to be the first time in 27 years.

Despite her absence from the public stage, the Queen has kept in touch with the nation by delivering messages of reassurance during the crisis.

