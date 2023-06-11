Queen's literary festival pays tribute to Jane Austen

King Charles III meets with actors Derek Jacobi and Richard E. Grant during a reception for the inaugural Queen's Reading Room Literary Festival at Hampton Court Palace on June 11 - ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP

When the Queen launched her inaugural literary festival featuring the work of her favourite authors, she was sure to include Jane Austen.

Not only that, but she was able to devise a brand new Austen title: Persuasion and an Odd Occasion.

Her Majesty was invited by the cast of Austentatious, a West End comedy show, to suggest a scenario for their performance at the Queen’s Reading Room Festival, which took place at Hampton Court Palace.

As the show is entirely improvised, the cast only learned of the title when they opened a golden envelope on stage containing the royal suggestion. “I can’t stress enough that we haven’t seen it,” they told the audience.

Persuasion and an Odd Occasion became a Regency farce involving a spirited young lady with a hint of Elizabeth Bennet, a handsome suitor in the style of Captain Wentworth, and a garden party involving limbo dancing and vodka jelly.

Cast members included Rachel Parris, the comedian, who was asked beforehand what advice Austen would have offered for the occasion. “I think she would say, ‘If you’re performing for a member of the Royal family: keep it clean,’” Parris said.

The festival is part of the Queen’s Reading Room initiative, a literary charity launched in 2021 with a mission “to help more people find and connect with books which enrich their lives and turn them into lifelong readers”.

English novelist Jane Austen from an original family portrait - Hulton Archive/Hulton Archive

The online Reading Room features the Queen’s personal recommendations, which include Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

Fittingly for a festival held in the former palace of Henry VIII, the day included a tribute to Hilary Mantel, whose Wolf Hall trilogy retold his reign through the eyes of Thomas Cromwell. Mantel died last September.

Philippa Gregory, the historical novelist, said that Mantel showed such mastery of her subject that no other writer “would dare write a novel about Thomas Cromwell, certainly for this generation of writers”.

Other speakers at the festival included Kate Mosse, the novelist; Peter James, the crime writer; and a trio of authors - Ben Macintyre, Robert Harris and Ken Follett - who discussed the art of espionage.

Follett said that a good fictional spy needed to have “an air of menace”. Harris disagreed: “That is not the character of my spies, which is why Ken sells far more copies than I do. Mine are generally a bunch of miserable losers.”

Macintyre said real-life British spies had one thing in common: “Ego. You have to enjoy that rather British obsession with knowing a bit more than the man standing next to you in the bus queue. Ego is the one thing that binds all spies together.”

The festival culminated in a sold-out event with Dame Judi Dench in conversation with Gyles Brandreth, attended by the King and Queen.

The festival culminated in a sold-out event with Dame Judi Dench - ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP

The Queen has said that the Reading Room initiative has sparked correspondence from people around the world.

“Whatever other awful things came out of lockdown, I think reading has come out extremely well. I had letters from all over the world when I put out my original reading list saying, ‘Ooh, I read A Gentleman in Moscow,’ or, ‘Goodness me, I haven’t read The Queen’s Necklace for years and years,’ and, ‘Have you read this? you might enjoy that.’

“It’s a lovely way of corresponding and getting to know people. It’s a lovely way of communicating,” she said.

The festival is expected to become an annual event. John Barnes, Chief Executive of Historic Royal Palaces, said that Hampton Court was fitting because it had “witnessed important literary events in the past” such as William Shakespeare and his company performing in the Great Hall.

