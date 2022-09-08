The Queen's health: What we know so far and who is her doctor?

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland on Tuesday - Jane Barlow

The Queen's health has been scrutinised in recent months, with fears growing during her summer retreat at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

Her Majesty looked bright but frail while using a walking stick as she formally appointed the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday.

She postponed a virtual Privy Council meeting the following day after being advised by doctors to rest.

Members of the Royal family are rushing to her side after doctors put her under medical supervision on Thursday over concerns for her health.

Duke of Cambridge drives a car carrying the Duke of York, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex into Balmoral in Scotland, where the Queen is under medical supervision - Andrew Milligan

Monarch has pulled out of key events

In recent months the monarch, 96, has pulled out of key events due to ongoing mobility issues.

Heir to the throne Charles was said to have been making regular morning visits to see his mother later in the summer as she continued to struggle with her mobility, with the unplanned visits considered highly unusual.

The Queen missed the annual Braemar Gathering highland games, which she usually attends, last weekend.

During her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen only travelled to Buckingham Palace twice, first for her Trooping the Colour balcony appearance and then for a finale after the pageant.

She secretly spent a night in hospital for tests in October and was ordered by doctors to rest for the next three months, missing the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service and Cop26 climate change talks.

The Queen caught Covid in February.

After experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, she said the virus left her "very tired and exhausted".

The Queen is the only British monarch to have celebrated a Platinum Jubilee, with her reign stretching from the post-war years into a new millennium.

Who is the Queen's doctor?

The man in charge of looking after the Queen's health is Professor Sir Huw Thomas, Head of the Medical Household and Physician to the Queen.

Sir Huw has been Head of the Medical Household since 2014 and was knighted last year after being invested with the Insignia of a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order.

It is likely the Queen wanted to thank Sir Huw personally for his care of her and the royal family.

Sir Huw, who is also professor of gastrointestinal genetics at Imperial College London's department of surgery and cancer, has previously spoken of how grateful he was to be recognised for his service.

Professor Sir Huw Thomas, Head of the Medical Household and Physician to the Queen - Imperial University

Speaking at Imperial at the time of his knighthood, he said: "It's been a busy couple of years in this role, so I feel very grateful to have been recognised for my service to date."

He added: "You very much become part of that organisation and become the personal doctor to the principal people in it, who are patients just like other patients.

"With the pandemic, the key priority of the Medical Household is trying to make sure that the people under its care are kept safe."

Sir Huw has also been involved in delivering some of the younger members of the royal family.

He was part of the team who looked after the Duchess of Cambridge when she gave birth to daughter Charlotte in 2015 and youngest son Louis in 2018 at St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, alongside Guy Thorpe-Beeston, surgeon gynaecologist to the royal household, and consultant gynaecologist Alan Farthing, surgeon gynaecologist to the Queen.

A timeline of Her Majesty's health

July 21

The Queen travelled to her private Scottish home of Balmoral for the start of her traditional summer break.

July 28

The Prince of Wales represents the Queen at the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony and reads a message from the Queen put in the Commonwealth Games Baton.

August 8

The Queen's traditional welcome to Balmoral Castle by a guard of honour is reportedly held in private inside the grounds, with a source saying "This is a change in line with events being adapted for Her Majesty's comfort".

September 3

The Queen misses the Braemar Gathering, the popular Highland Games event, and the Prince of Wales officially opens a new structure celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

It is understood the decision was taken for the comfort of the head of state.

September 6

The Queen receives Boris Johnson at Balmoral Castle as he leaves office before she greets Liz Truss to ask her to form a government and become Prime Minister.

The historic audience is the first time the 96-year-old monarch carried out the key duty at her retreat in Aberdeenshire, rather than at Buckingham Palace.

September 7

The Queen postpones her Privy Council meeting after being advised by royal doctors to rest.

September 8

Buckingham Palace announces that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral, with royal doctors saying they are concerned with her health.

Members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, rush to be by her side.