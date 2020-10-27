The Queen's Gambit's plot hole can be explained by the book

From Digital Spy

The Queen's Gambit spoilers follow.

Netflix's The Queen's Gambit is the story of Beth (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her journey to become the first female chess champion, whilst overcoming her problems with drug and alcohol addiction.

The series has been well received by critics and audiences. But it has one fairly major plot hole. The whole show culminates with many of the key characters rallying around to help Beth in the chess match that will make her world champion. However, throughout the series, she's been cold, awkward and standoffish. She shows many of the characters little appreciation or friendship. The series doesn't explain how such an unlikeable character receives such devotion and loyalty – it's only in going back to Walter Tevis' novel that we get an answer.

In the show, Townes (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd), a journalist at a small-time newspaper, flies all the way to Moscow so that Beth will have someone to support her. What's strange is that he's only met Beth on a few occasions. Before Moscow, he made an error in judgement leading to Beth becoming incredibly cold to him and refusing to listen to his explanations. Beth never tried to contact him. He's the person making a huge effort in their relationship.

View photos Photo credit: Netflix More

He's not the only one. Fellow chess player Harry (Harry Melling) spends weeks teaching Beth tactics to defeat the Russians. She only thanks him when he announces he's moving closer to the university. He keeps trying to convince her to stop drinking and taking pills but she ignores almost all his calls.

He finally tells her how scared he is for her and even opens up about his own father's alcoholism in a desperate attempt to get through to her. All she does is insult him for giving up chess and working in a supermarket. Yet, in the end, he's still part of the team in America trying to help Beth with a strategy to win.

As for US Chess Champion Benny (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), he's the one that organises the team to help Beth despite Beth never coming back to be with him in New York. She only contacts him when she needs help and doesn't even say anything when he talks about how much he's missing her.

For one person to look past her cold behaviour is one thing but it becomes increasingly implausible when they all do it.

View photos Photo credit: CHARLIE GRAY - Netflix More

Story continues