The Queen's Gambit review: Anya Taylor-Joy mesmerises in gripping study of genius marred by addiction

The Queen's Gambit has all the pieces in place to make for a binge-worthy classic. It's got a near seamless story, dramatic stakes, slick camerawork, 1960s' vibrancy, and killer costumes. It's even got a bit of arthouse cred, thanks to its star Anya Taylor-Joy. The source material for the Netflix miniseries is the novel of the same name by Walter Tevis. It's a story which brings to mind that of Bobby Fischer. With genius comes misery. With success, obsession and with fame, alienation. Often, such stories get stuck in a stalemate, cycling through familiar beats of the highs and lows of a prodigy marred by addiction. The Queen's Gambit, however, does away with preachy insincerity for an emotionally rewarding portrait.

The show builds itself to a checkmate, despite a predictable opening move. A young woman climbs out of a bathtub, soaking wet and possibly hungover from a night of heavy drinking. She quickly races across her trashed hotel room, cleans herself up, puts on a dress, washes a few pills down with vodka, and runs downstairs. She opens the door to an explosion of flashbulbs. A whole host of photographers, reporters and spectators lie in wait for a decisive chess match with a man who seems her opposite in every way: steely, organised, bureaucratic and exaggeratedly Russian. As the two opponents sit face-to-face, a shot/counter-shot transitions into a flashback of how it all began.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon

Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon

Young Beth Harmon was broken by life before she reassembled herself on the chess board. Only eight years of age when her mother was killed in a car crash, she is sent to an orphanage for girls. A lonely child by nature, she finds comfort in two things in her new Kentucky home: the green pills given to all the children to keep them docile, and the game of chess she discovers by accident in the basement, where the crabby caretaker Mr Shaibel (Bill Camp) plays alone by the light of a dim lamp. Beth feels an instant and intense enchantment to the chessboard and all its curious dynamics as if in a spell.

After persuading the reluctant Mr Shaibel to teach her, she soon proves herself to be a prodigy. Being a prodigy means nothing without proper grooming. So, Mr Shaibel teaches her everything he knows in daily contests in the basement. The lighting here plays a symbolic role: the shadow of past trauma vs the light of a hopeful future. Chess becomes an escape from her life at the orphanage, and eventually the ticket to a better life.

Beth becomes addicted to alcohol and pills

Beth becomes addicted to alcohol and pills

Like a typical sports drama, The Queen's Gambit is a story of highs and lows, strengths and shortcomings, turmoil and tenacity. Chess is not just a contest on the board, but a contest within Beth's mind: between her insatiable appetite for winning and her compulsive urge for self-sabotage. A childhood, marked by grief, a fear of abandonment and a feeling of not belonging, has left her emotionally detached. Her inner conflicts externalise in self-destructive behaviours in adulthood, where drugs and alcohol become a refuge.

Beth's addiction to drugs begin in the orphanage. They help her concentrate as she imagines a chessboard on the ceiling to study a variety of openings, defences, and gambits. Her dependency on alcohol begins much later. As a teenager, she is adopted by a lonely housewife named Mrs Alma Wheatley. It is a relationship that blurs the line between mutual empowerment and exploitation. Beth sees her as a maternal figure who will support her, come what may. Abandoned by her husband, Mrs Wheatley discovers Beth's exploits could keep them fed and living in luxurious hotels. Only, she ends up enabling Beth's new addiction for alcohol.

