Queen's funeral: Who's in the procession - and who will walk behind the coffin?

Prince William Wales King Charles III Harry Duke Sussex Britain Princess Anne Royal Queen Elizabeth II funeral procession walk behind coffin her majesty

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is set to be one of the grandest events in living memory.

But while the ceremony itself will be spectacular today, the pomp and splendour remembering and celebrating her late Majesty will continue outside Westminster Abbey too.

A full display of military and Royal family members will give the late monarch a final farewell from London ahead of her burial in Windsor.

Here's what we can expect from the final funeral procession.

Where and when is the funeral procession?

There are three key processions on the day of the funeral, either side of the Westminster Abbey service.

10.45am: Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey Midday: Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch 3pm: Long Walk to Windsor Castle

coffin Queen Elizabeth II Royal Standard Imperial State Crown lying state funeral procession service

Westminster Abbey procession: who will walk behind the coffin?

The King will once again lead his family in marching behind the Queen’s coffin when it is moved, at 10.44am on Monday, from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral service.

The Queen’s coffin will be carried during the procession on a 123-year-old gun carriage towed by 98 Royal Navy sailors in a tradition dating back to the funeral of Queen Victoria.

The procession will arrive at the west gate of Westminster Abbey at 10.52am.

Forward of the gun carriage: Massed Pipes and Drums, Pursuivants, Heralds and Kings of Arms, Major General Commanding the Household Division and Staff, Lady Usher of the Black Rod, Garter King of Arms, Earl Marshal, Household of Queen Elizabeth II: Director of the Royal Collection, Comptroller, Lord Chamberlains Office, Master of the Household, Keeper of the Privy Purse, Private Secretary, Master of the Horse Lord Steward, The Queen’s Page (x2), Palace Steward.

Behind the gun carriage: The Earl of Wessex and Forfar, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The King, Mr Peter Phillips, The Duke of Sussex, The Prince of Wales, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke of Gloucester, The Earl of Snowdon, Household of The King: Master of the Household, Principal Private Secretary, Equerry, Treasurer, Household of The Prince of Wales: Equerry.

Wellington Arch procession: who will walk behind the coffin?

After the service the Queen’s coffin will be returned to the gun carriage by the bearer party and a procession will travel to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park, led by NHS doctors and nurses.

The King and the royal party will take up their same places behind the coffin as when they escorted it to the Abbey, while the Queen Consort and Princess of Wales will travel to the site by car as will the Duchess of Sussex and Countess of Wessex.

The route will be lined by the Armed Forces from Westminster Abbey to the top of Constitution Hill at the Commonwealth Memorial Gates.

The procession is formed of seven groups, each supported by a service band. Mounties from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will lead, immediately followed by representatives of the Royal Ulster Constabulary, NHS, along with detachments from the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth.

At Wellington Arch the Royal family will watch as the Queen’s coffin is transferred to the new state hearse, whose details the Queen approved, before it begins its journey to Windsor Castle.

Forward of the gun carriage: Mounted Metropolitan Police, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Representatives of the George Cross, Representative detachments of Commonwealth Forces, Representative Detachments of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines, the Army and the Royal Air Force, Defence Advisers & Staffs of Her Majesty’s Realms, Representative Colonels of Commonwealth Forces of which Her Majesty was Colonel in Chief, Service Chaplains of the Royal Navy, the Army and the Royal Air Force, Representatives of Forces of which Her Majesty was Air Commodore-in-Chief, Representative Colonels Commandant, Colonels and Honorary Colonels of Her Majesty’s Regiments and Corps, Commandant General of the Royal Marines, Representatives of Her Majesty’s Ships, Commander Strategic Command, Vice Chief of the Defence Staff, Chief of the Air Staff, Chief of the General Staff, Chief of the Naval Staff, Chief of the Defence Staff, Drum Horse and State Trumpeter, First Division of the Sovereign’s Escort, Major General Commanding the Household Division and Staff, Pursuivants, Heralds and Kings of Arms, Captains of the Bodyguard, Household of Queen Elizabeth II.

Behind of the gun carriage: Escort Party of the Household Cavalry, Second Division of The Sovereign’s Escort, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The King, Mr. Peter Phillips, The Duke of Sussex, The Prince of Wales

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke of Gloucester, The Earl of Snowdon, The Queen Consort, The Princess of Wales, The Duchess of Sussex, The Countess of Wessex and Forfar, Field Officer in Brigade Waiting, Silver Stick in Waiting, Colonel Coldstream Guards, Gold Stick in Waiting, Adjutant in Brigade Waiting, Silver Stick Adjutant, Crown Equerry, Household of The King, Household of The Prince of Wales.

Windsor procession: who will walk behind the coffin?

The Earl Marshal said that at 3.06pm, the state hearse will approach Shaw Farm Gate on Albert Road, Windsor, and join the procession which will be in position.

At 3.10pm the procession will step off via Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (South and West sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill, Parade Ground and Horseshoe Cloister Arch.

At approximately 3.40 pm the King and other members of the royal family who are walking in the procession join it at the Quadrangle on the North side as it passes into Engine Court.

Members of the Queen’s, the King’s and the Prince of Wales’s households will be positioned at the rear of the coffin.

The Queen Consort with the Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex with the Countess of Wessex will again follow by car.

queen elizabeth II state funeral lying state procession britain monarch royal family

At 3.53pm, the procession will halt at the bottom of the West Steps of St George’s Chapel in Horseshoe Cloister.

The bearer party will lift the coffin from the state hearse, from where it will be carried in procession up the West Steps.

Forward of the gun carriage: Mounted Thames Valley Police, Detachment of The Life Guards, Household Cavalry Regiment, First Division of The Sovereign’s Escort, Massed Pipes and Drums, Band of the Grenadier Guards, Band of the Household Cavalry (dismounted), Major General Commanding the Household Division and Staff, Pursuivants and Heralds of Arms, Kings of Arms, Captains of Body Guards, Household of the Queen.

Rear of the gun carriage: Earl of Wessex and Forfar, The Duke of York, The Princess

Royal, The King, Mr. Peter Phillips The Duke of Sussex, The Prince of Wales, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke of Gloucester, The Earl of Snowdon, Royal Car: The Queen Consort and The Princess of Wales, Royal Car: The Duchess of Sussex and The Countess of Wessex and Forfar; Field Officer in Brigade Waiting, Silver Stick in Waiting, Colonel Coldstream Guards, Gold Stick in Waiting, Adjutant in Brigade Waiting, Silver Stick Adjutant, Crown Equerry, Household of The King, Household of The Prince of Wales.

