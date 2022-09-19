Queen's funeral: Who's in the procession - and who will walk behind the coffin?

Ewan Somerville
·6 min read
Prince William Wales King Charles III Harry Duke Sussex Britain Princess Anne Royal Queen Elizabeth II funeral procession walk behind coffin her majesty - STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince William Wales King Charles III Harry Duke Sussex Britain Princess Anne Royal Queen Elizabeth II funeral procession walk behind coffin her majesty - STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is set to be one of the grandest events in living memory.

But while the ceremony itself  will be spectacular today, the pomp and splendour remembering and celebrating her late Majesty will continue outside Westminster Abbey too.

A full display of military and Royal family members will give the late monarch a final farewell from London ahead of her burial in Windsor.

Here's what we can expect from the final funeral procession.

Where and when is the funeral procession?

There are three key processions on the day of the funeral, either side of the Westminster Abbey service.

  1. 10.45am: Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey

  2. Midday: Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch

  3. 3pm: Long Walk to Windsor Castle

coffin Queen Elizabeth II Royal Standard Imperial State Crown lying state funeral procession service - Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP
coffin Queen Elizabeth II Royal Standard Imperial State Crown lying state funeral procession service - Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP

Westminster Abbey procession: who will walk behind the coffin?

The King will once again lead his family in marching behind the Queen’s coffin when it is moved, at 10.44am on Monday, from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral service.

The Queen’s coffin will be carried during the procession on a 123-year-old gun carriage towed by 98 Royal Navy sailors in a tradition dating back to the funeral of Queen Victoria.

The procession will arrive at the west gate of Westminster Abbey at 10.52am.

  • Forward of the gun carriage: Massed Pipes and Drums, Pursuivants, Heralds and Kings of Arms, Major General Commanding the Household Division and Staff, Lady Usher of the Black Rod, Garter King of Arms, Earl Marshal, Household of Queen Elizabeth II: Director of the Royal Collection, Comptroller, Lord Chamberlains Office, Master of the Household, Keeper of the Privy Purse, Private Secretary, Master of the Horse Lord Steward, The Queen’s Page (x2), Palace Steward.

  • Behind the gun carriage: The Earl of Wessex and Forfar, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The King, Mr Peter Phillips, The Duke of Sussex, The Prince of Wales, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke of Gloucester, The Earl of Snowdon, Household of The King: Master of the Household, Principal Private Secretary, Equerry, Treasurer, Household of The Prince of Wales: Equerry.

Wellington Arch procession: who will walk behind the coffin?

After the service the Queen’s coffin will be returned to the gun carriage by the bearer party and a procession will travel to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park, led by NHS doctors and nurses.

The King and the royal party will take up their same places behind the coffin as when they escorted it to the Abbey, while the Queen Consort and Princess of Wales will travel to the site by car as will the Duchess of Sussex and Countess of Wessex.

The route will be lined by the Armed Forces from Westminster Abbey to the top of Constitution Hill at the Commonwealth Memorial Gates.

The procession is formed of seven groups, each supported by a service band. Mounties from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will lead, immediately followed by representatives of the Royal Ulster Constabulary, NHS, along with detachments from the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth.

At Wellington Arch the Royal family will watch as the Queen’s coffin is transferred to the new state hearse, whose details the Queen approved, before it begins its journey to Windsor Castle.

  • Forward of the gun carriage: Mounted Metropolitan Police, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Representatives of the George Cross, Representative detachments of Commonwealth Forces, Representative Detachments of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines, the Army and the Royal Air Force, Defence Advisers & Staffs of Her Majesty’s Realms, Representative Colonels of Commonwealth Forces of which Her Majesty was Colonel in Chief, Service Chaplains of the Royal Navy, the Army and the Royal Air Force, Representatives of Forces of which Her Majesty was Air Commodore-in-Chief, Representative Colonels Commandant, Colonels and Honorary Colonels of Her Majesty’s Regiments and Corps, Commandant General of the Royal Marines, Representatives of Her Majesty’s Ships, Commander Strategic Command, Vice Chief of the Defence Staff, Chief of the Air Staff, Chief of the General Staff, Chief of the Naval Staff, Chief of the Defence Staff, Drum Horse and State Trumpeter, First Division of the Sovereign’s Escort, Major General Commanding the Household Division and Staff, Pursuivants, Heralds and Kings of Arms, Captains of the Bodyguard, Household of Queen Elizabeth II.

  • Behind of the gun carriage: Escort Party of the Household Cavalry, Second Division of The Sovereign’s Escort, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The King, Mr. Peter Phillips, The Duke of Sussex, The Prince of Wales
    Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke of Gloucester, The Earl of Snowdon, The Queen Consort, The Princess of Wales, The Duchess of Sussex, The Countess of Wessex and Forfar, Field Officer in Brigade Waiting, Silver Stick in Waiting, Colonel Coldstream Guards, Gold Stick in Waiting, Adjutant in Brigade Waiting, Silver Stick Adjutant, Crown Equerry, Household of The King, Household of The Prince of Wales.

Windsor procession: who will walk behind the coffin?

The Earl Marshal said that at 3.06pm, the state hearse will approach Shaw Farm Gate on Albert Road, Windsor, and join the procession which will be in position.

At 3.10pm the procession will step off via Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (South and West sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill, Parade Ground and Horseshoe Cloister Arch.

At approximately 3.40 pm the King and other members of the royal family who are walking in the procession join it at the Quadrangle on the North side as it passes into Engine Court.

Members of the Queen’s, the King’s and the Prince of Wales’s households will be positioned at the rear of the coffin.

The Queen Consort with the Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex with the Countess of Wessex will again follow by car.

queen elizabeth II state funeral lying state procession britain monarch royal family - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
queen elizabeth II state funeral lying state procession britain monarch royal family - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

At 3.53pm, the procession will halt at the bottom of the West Steps of St George’s Chapel in Horseshoe Cloister.

The bearer party will lift the coffin from the state hearse, from where it will be carried in procession up the West Steps.

  • Forward of the gun carriage: Mounted Thames Valley Police, Detachment of The Life Guards, Household Cavalry Regiment, First Division of The Sovereign’s Escort, Massed Pipes and Drums, Band of the Grenadier Guards, Band of the Household Cavalry (dismounted), Major General Commanding the Household Division and Staff, Pursuivants and Heralds of Arms, Kings of Arms, Captains of Body Guards, Household of the Queen.

  • Rear of the gun carriage: Earl of Wessex and Forfar, The Duke of York, The Princess
    Royal, The King, Mr. Peter Phillips The Duke of Sussex, The Prince of Wales, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke of Gloucester, The Earl of Snowdon, Royal Car: The Queen Consort and The Princess of Wales, Royal Car: The Duchess of Sussex and The Countess of Wessex and Forfar; Field Officer in Brigade Waiting, Silver Stick in Waiting, Colonel Coldstream Guards, Gold Stick in Waiting, Adjutant in Brigade Waiting, Silver Stick Adjutant, Crown Equerry, Household of The King, Household of The Prince of Wales.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.

Latest Stories

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co

  • Report: Oilers, Flames appear most likely to land ex-Canuck Jake Virtanen

    Jake Virtanen is aiming for an NHL return, and two Alberta teams appear to have emerged as the frontrunners to land the former Canucks forward.