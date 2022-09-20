The Queen's funeral watched by 25 million viewers in UK

·3 min read

The Queen's funeral on Monday was watched by more than 25 million viewers in the UK, making it one of the country's biggest ever TV events.

More than 50 UK channels broadcast the service, as the nation paused to pay a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

The audience across the three main channels - BBC One, BBC Two and ITV - peaked at 25.3 million at 12:25 BST.

That was during the procession after her coffin had been carried out of the Westminster Abbey funeral service.

The overnight figures from ratings body Barb do not include all viewers watching through streaming apps like BBC iPlayer and ITV Player, or those who saw it on big screens outdoors or in cinemas, churches or pubs.

General view of assembled ranks of members of the world's broadcasting media opposite Westminster Abbey
The world's media broadcast from outside Westminster Abbey

In comparison, Princess Diana's funeral in 1997 had more than 32 million UK viewers.

A similar number are thought to have watched England's World Cup victory in 1966, although that occurred before the modern TV ratings system began.

Almost 27.7 million watched Boris Johnson's Prime Ministerial statement on 10 May 2020, when he set out a plan to ease the first Covid lockdown.

And the London 2012 Olympic opening and closing ceremonies each attracted almost 24.5 million viewers.

Members of the public gather to watch large screen live BBC TV coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Truro Cathedral
The TV ratings don't include those who watched the service in churches, cinemas and on outdoor big screens

Monday's royal funeral was shown live across most BBC channels - with a signed version on BBC Two - and all ITV and Sky stations.

Children's channels CBBC and CBeebies stuck with their usual programmes, while Channel 5 broadcast the Emoji Movie and Stuart Little - drawing both criticism and praise from parents online.

Channel 4 chose to broadcast the Queen's coronation from 1953 and other royal documentaries.

Most commercial channels did not air adverts on the day, meaning the increased viewing did not result in a financial benefit.

The BBC's coverage of the funeral and processions through London was anchored by Huw Edwards, with David Dimbleby taking over when the cortege reached Windsor for a later committal service.

Dimbleby was following in the footsteps of his father Richard, who played a similar on-air role at the funeral of George VI in 1952 and the Queen's coronation the following year.

The Queen's funeral reflected on Tuesday's front pages
The Queen's funeral was on the front pages of Tuesday's newspapers

Kirsty Young was also on the BBC presenting team on Monday, while Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham led the coverage on ITV. Anna Botting and Dermot Murnaghan were on air for Sky, and Alastair Stewart led the GB News team.

"This was a reminder once again of what quality national broadcasters we have," wrote the Times' TV critic Carol Midgeley. "From Fergal Keane's gentle, poetic voiceover to Alastair Bruce's wealth of knowledge on Sky News, none of them messed up or misspoke despite the huge potential to do so during such a long, nerve-racking live event."

Many observers commended the commentators for knowing when to let the pictures and sounds of the occasion tell the story.

"The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was at its most poignant, and its most beautiful, when the broadcasters said nothing at all," wrote the Daily Telegraph's Anita Singh.

Hundreds of millions more are likely to have watched around the world, with Piers Morgan providing commentary on Fox News in the US and Christiane Amanpour among the line-up on CNN.

Latest Stories

  • Tuesday evening UK news briefing: Cuts will help rich before the poor, admits Liz Truss

    12 days that united a kingdown | Approximately 250,000 mourners attended Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state at Westminster Hall, the Culture Secretary has announced, but it is fair to say that millions came together to mourn our Queen over the past 12 days. In a stunning audio and visual summary, see how the nation bid farewell to our longest-reigning monarch, and a woman who represented the very best of us. The royal family is observing another week of mourning, with flags at royal residences

  • Queen reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

    The Queen was interred alongside the Duke of Edinburgh in the chapel which sits inside St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

  • Where will Queen Elizabeth II be buried?

    State funeral will take place in Westminster Abbey but Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in her beloved Windsor

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki on speaking French: 'I can get better'

    LAS VEGAS — Nick Suzuki learned some French growing up in southwestern Ontario. Knowing a big responsibility was right around the corner, he went to work both dusting off and trying to improve those skills this summer. The 23-year-old is keenly aware there's a long road ahead. Suzuki also takes no issue with Quebec politicians weighing in on his proficiency in the province's official language. Named captain of the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, the centre's ability to speak French immediately bec

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons

    P.K. Subban has announced his retirement. The former Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenceman shared the news on his social media channels Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old Toronto native played 13 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. Subban registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824 regular-season games. The 43rd pick at the 2007 NHL draft added 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 96 post-season contests. The flashy blue-liner won the Norris in

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout