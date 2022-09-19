Queen's funeral latest: Coffin arrives in Windsor for committal - watch live

The Queen's coffin has arrived at Windsor after leaving Wellington Arch as London came to a standstill to watch the procession.

As the hearse approached, the Long Walk to the castle was lined with members of the armed forces on either side, standing in front of the public.

03:47 PM

Pictured: Queen's corgis wait for her

The Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy are walked inside Windsor Castle - Glyn Kirk/AFP

The Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy are walked inside Windsor Castle - Glyn Kirk/AFP

The Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy are walked inside Windsor Castle - Glyn Kirk/AFP

03:43 PM

Nation stopped to watch funeral

A massive two gigawatt power drop - the equivalent of 200 million lightbulbs being turned off - was reported as millions of people switched from what they were doing to watch the Queen's funeral today.

Energy usage gradually increased by another 500 megawatts over the course of the ceremony as people started to resume their normal activities - such as putting on the kettle, according to the National Grid.

But, during the two-minute silence, energy levels plummeted again, by 500 megawatts, as people stopped what they were doing.

A National Grid spokesperson said: "At around 10.30am people stopped what they were doing, hoovering or whatever, to turn on the television which uses a lot less energy.

"It stayed around that level at the start of the funeral, but picked up another 500 megawatts as the ceremony went on because people will have got up from their seats to put the kettle on.

"They then dropped again during the two minute silence, when everyone stopped what they were doing. After that it picked back up to normal levels."

03:41 PM

Stunning scenes at the Long Walk

Procession makes its way down Long Walk - Aaron Chown/PA

The scale of the crowds seen at Windsor - Aaron Chown/PA

03:40 PM

RAF squadron leader bring mother to Long Walk

Nicola Carberry-Rogers, a squadron leader in the RAF, told The Telegraph she was grateful to be able to see the Queen’s cortège with her parents and two daughters, writes Lizzie Roberts.

Story continues

Her mother, Anita Rogers, 77, was discharged from hospital just this morning and made it to the Long Walk in a wheelchair and using an oxygen tank.

“We would have liked to go and see her lying in state but couldn’t because mum wasn’t well,” Carberry-Rogers explained tearfully.

Describing the atmosphere she added: “It’s a great feeling of British patriotism, to see such a great turn out and nothing spoiling such a special day in history for the UK, the commonwealth and the world. Will never see another Queen in our lifetime.”

Her mother fondly remembers celebrating the Queen’s coronation aged seven at a street party in East London. “Today is a fabulous day, but very sad,” Mrs Rogers said.

03:36 PM

Pictured: The journey to Windsor

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth travels to Windsor - Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Flowers on the hearse - Molly Darlington/Reuters

Hearse arrives in Windsor - Niall Carson/PA

03:30 PM

Who is at St George's Chapel?

The general congregation will be made up of Her Majesty's Household past and present including personal staff who work, or who have worked, on the private estates.

The majority of those attending at St. George’s Chapel will not have attended the earlier service at Westminster Abbey.

On duty will be the Military Knights of Windsor and the honorary Body Guards.

03:28 PM

Tony Blair and wife among guests at Windsor Castle

Guests have begun to arrive for the committal service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Among them were former prime minister Tony Blair and wife Cherie.

03:27 PM

Watch: Liz Truss give reading and Archbishop of Canterbury deliver sermon

03:27 PM

Congregation stand inside St George's Chapel

The congregation in St George's Chapel stood as His Majesty's Body Guard of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms and The King's Body Guard of the Yeoman of the Guard took up their positions in the nave.

Before that, mourners stood as the Canons of Windsor, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Archbishop of York made their way out to the West Steps.

03:26 PM

Sea of flowers from world leaders at Windsor Castle

Our Royal Correspondent Victoria Ward is at Windsor Castle.

In the grounds of Windsor Castle, outside St George’s Chapel, is a sea of flowers sent from world leaders, politicians and family members.

They included a huge bouquet of red roses bearing the simple message: “His Majesty the KIng.”

A wreath from Number 10 bears a handwritten note from Prime Minister Liz Truss, saying: “For a lifetime of devotion and duty we offer our deep and sincere gratitude.”

A handwritten message from the Archbishop of Canterbury reads: “With deep sympathy and in thankful memory. May Her late Majesty rest in peace and rise in glory.”

03:24 PM

Burst of applause breaks silence

A burst of applause broke the silence as the Queen's hearse was driven slowly down the walk.

03:24 PM

'A previously celebratory mood fell sombre'

Our reporter Lizzie Roberts in there for us.

he murmurs of the crowd on the Long Walk fell silent as soon as they heard the faint sound of the drums in the distance.

A previously celebratory mood fell sombre and watchful as people of all ages stood patiently and waited for the cortège to pass.

03:23 PM

Long Walk engulfed by silence

Silence fell among crowds of mourners as the state hearse carrying the Queen's coffin turned into the Long Walk in the final stretch of her journey to Windsor Castle.

The hearse is travelling in procession to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, which is lined by members of the armed forces.

The crowds, made up of people of all ages, who flanked the Long Walk, fell quiet as the sound of drummers in the procession grew louder.

Children were lifted on adults' shoulders and camera phones were raised in the air as people struggled to get a glimpse of the scene.

03:23 PM

Huge crowds at Long Walk

Thousands of people are lining both sides of the Long Walk.

The huge crowds packed the viewing areas either side of the iconic road as the late Queen made her final journey to Windsor Castle.

03:20 PM

Queue clean-up underway

The clean-up operation after the hours-long queue to see the Queen lying in state has already begun, following her final departure from London.

In Southwark, where the queue began in Southwark Park, miles from Westminster Hall, where the Queen's coffin lay in state for four days, council officials said they had completed a full inspection of the queue's route through the borough and cleared any litter.

Southwark Council said that, after a brief pause for the funeral, staff would continue to work with Government officials and the events company involved "to make sure that Southwark Park in particular is fully open and returned to its former splendour".

In Southwark Park alone, many staff worked a total of 24 extra hours over the four days of the lying in state to keep the green space clean, the council said.

An estimated seven tonnes of additional litter was gathered and removed over the same period.

03:19 PM

Procession turns onto Long Walk

The procession has now entered the Long Walk, where it will travel just over a mile to Windsor Castle.

03:18 PM

Sadiq Khan: 'My sincerest thanks to everyone involved'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: "I want to thank the hundreds of thousands who came to London today and in the past week to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen.

"Countless police officers, emergency service staff, transport workers, volunteers, stewards, military, civil servants, local government, businesses, charities and other agencies have worked tirelessly to make this possible in our city.

"My sincerest thanks to everyone involved."

03:17 PM

Bear Grylls: 'A truly beautiful testament to our nation's Sovereign'

Adventurer Bear Grylls, who attended the funeral service in his capacity as Chief Scout, tweeted: "It's a day we will never forget ... a truly beautiful testament to our nation's Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

"Rest in peace. Your duty done. Long live King Charles..."

03:17 PM

Mapped: Procession route

03:16 PM

Windsor Procession route

The procession has stepped off from Shaw Farm Gate.

The processional route from Albert Road to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle is by way of:

Albert Road

Long Walk

Cambridge Gate

Cambridge Drive

George IV Gate

Quadrangle (South and West sides)

Engine Court

Norman Arch

Chapel Hill

Parade Ground

Horseshoe Cloister Gate

Horseshoe Cloister

03:15 PM

Hearse arrives in Windsor

The hearse transporting the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth drives near Royal Guards along Albert Road on the day of her state funeral and burial, in Windsor - Molly Darlington/Reuters

03:13 PM

Elderly woman collapses on Long Walk

An elderly woman is being treated by St John Ambulance medics on the Long Walk in Windsor after collapsing in the crowd.

03:13 PM

Procession on its way

The State Hearse carrying the Queen's coffin has arrived in Windsor in preparation for the procession towards Windsor Castle.

Many flowers, thrown by well-wishers along the route, remained on its bonnet and roof.

After accompanying the hearse on the road journey of around 90 minutes, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence headed for the castle's Home Park to proceed to the Quadrangle.

The procession is now preparing to step off from Shaw Farm Gate and make its way to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

03:12 PM

Hearse pauses outside Windsor

The hearse paused outside Windsor ahead of the procession into Windsor Castle.

03:12 PM

Hearse covered in flowers approaches Windsor

The hearse arrives at the outskirts of Windsor, covered in flowers.

As the hearse approached Windsor, the Long Walk to the castle was lined with members of the armed forces on either side, stood in front of the public.

03:06 PM

Family of eight watch Queen's final journey

A family of eight people from three generations said they were feeling "emotional" moments before they were due to watch the Queen's final journey through Windsor.

Ten-year-old Isabelle Dauncey said she cried at home in Maidenhead, Berkshire, before she set off to line the street with her parents and grandparents.

She told PA: "I was a bit upset this morning, I cried quite a lot, it's quite emotional but it's also a good thing that we can have a King."

Speaking about seeing the Queen's final journey, her father, Steve Dauncey, a 36-year-old sales consultant, said: "It's a great event to celebrate both their reign and an opportunity to see such a diversity of people coming together, united for the same cause of celebration but also mourning - it's really special."

Esther Dauncey, 35, also a mother to Charlotte, nine, Felicity, seven, and Alex, five, said she was feeling "emotional" amid a huge crowd.

"It's quite a big thing - the Queen having been our monarch most of our lives, I know that we're probably not going to see another Queen in our lifetime," she said.

03:06 PM

'Huge huddles' of people watching procession

Clare Ronai, an account manager from London, said "huge huddles" of people watching the procession in London had formed around those with phone signal who streamed the service for their fellow mourners.

"It was lovely. I think there was enough reception for one or two people in the immediate area to watch, and then there would be huge huddles of people coming together around them, and there was a lot of sharing going on.

"People were trying to make it so that everyone could see.

"There was in some ways more calmness and tranquility to the service than the procession, when I think there was more desperation and a lot of people were straining to see the crown and the coffin."

Sheila Martin, also from London, who met Ms Ronai in the crowd after arriving at around 6am, said: "The crown was catching in the sunlight. It was beautiful - the end of an era."

03:06 PM

Windsor visitors told to go to big screen

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said: "Windsor is very busy and The Long Walk is now closed as it would not be safe to allow access to any more visitors.

"If you are just arriving now, you will be redirected to Home Park Public viewing screen."

03:06 PM

Royal Standard raised above Windsor Castle

The Royal Standard has been raised above Windsor Castle, signifying that King Charles has arrived at the royal residence ahead of the committal service for the Queen.

03:05 PM

Pictured: The procession

The Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy travels along The Mall - Peter Tarry/Getty

The Queen's coffin passes Buckingham Palace for the very last time - Carl Court/Reuters

The Royal Navy carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on a State Gun Carriage - Marc Aspland/Getty

03:01 PM

Parents and daughter nap in Windsor after securing 2am spot

Latest from Windsor, by Will Bolton.

Richard Johnson left his home in Sherborne, Dorset at 2am with his wife Nicky, 54, and teenage daughter, Philippa, 19.

After securing a spot right at the front of the five metre deep crowd they had managed to sneak in a quick nap before the day began properly.

Mr Johnson, 53, said: “We arrived at around 4am. Lots of people started to get here at about 7am. My grandma met the Queen once in 1955 and afterwards she had a Christmas card made and sent it to everyone.

“It was one of those cards designed so you could only see the Queen’s face on the outside through a cut out and then when you opened it you saw the picture of them both inside.”

03:00 PM

St George's Chapel already packed for 4pm service

St George's Chapel is already packed with mourners ahead of the committal service at 4pm.

The gothic chapel is filled with chatter as the organ plays quietly ahead of the arrival of the state hearse and royal family.

Daylight is streaming through the chapel's West Door and many windows while bright lights rigged up along the sides of the chapel are also shining on the congregation and towards the aisle.

02:13 PM

Nation bids farewell to its Queen

The Royal family grieved in public as the nation bid farewell to its Queen and watched as the late monarch left the capital for the last time.

King Charles III was left close to tears during a state funeral service at Westminster Abbey, where the Archbishop of Canterbury described the Queen as having touched "a multitude of lives" and having been a "joyful" figure for many.

The Queen was head of state but also a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and in a personal touch, the wreath adorning her coffin had a handwritten note from the King.

The message said: "In loving and devoted memory."

Tens of thousands of mourners lined the ceremonial procession route from the Abbey to Wellington Arch, where the Queen's coffin left for her Berkshire home of Windsor Castle and a committal service.

Her coffin was borne on a gun carriage in a spectacle not seen for many generations, as hundreds of soldiers, sailors and airmen marched to solemn funeral pieces or lined the route.

A carpet of flowers will greet mourners arriving at St George's Chapel for the Queen's Committal service this afternoon.

The Royal family will say their final farewells in the gothic chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle in a service attended by around 800 people.