Queens County U11 Cougars win AVMHL league title

Queens County’s U11 Cougars are the best-of-the-best in the 12-team Annapolis Valley Minor Hockey League (AVMHL).

The Cougars defeated the South Shore Lumberjacks in the league championship final 4-1 in Berwick on March 27 to capture the title.

“The kids really improved and developed as a team,” said manager Caitlin Nickerson. “We actually started out the season with no coach, and Travis Donovan, who actually doesn’t have any kids on the team, stepped up. He really made a big impact on the kids and they played awesome.”

This year’s team included eight second-year and four first-year players.

The team finished first in its six-team Western Division with an 8-1 record. In those nine games, the team scored 93 goals while allowing just 20 for a league best, plus-73 goal differential.

Finishing in first place in the league meant the Cougars had a bye into the championship March 27, while others had to play a few more games on the Saturday to earn the right to play on the final day.

Prior to the championship game on the Sunday evening, the Cougars defeated Clare-Digby in an early morning game by a score of 3-2; later on they defeated West Hants 6-3.

Cougars centre Braiden Ford was awarded the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

“We had a rough season last year so this year it was really great for them to win,” said Nickerson.

