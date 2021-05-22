Queen's Brian May Has Eye Surgery a Year After Suffering Heart Attack: 'My Focus Was So Out'

Brian May/instagram Brian May

Brian May is on the road to recovery after getting cataract eye surgery.

The Queen guitarist, 73, first spoke about the eye operation on Thursday, sharing a photo of selfie wearing a hospital gown.

"One Vision ! All prepped and waiting ... for a little bit of eye surgery," he captioned the shot on his Instagram. "I'm in good hands. No need to worry."

The musician added, "All in a day's work ... it should really improve my focus - AND my stereoscopic vision. It's a Piece o' Cake ... eeek !"

May later posted another picture that was a flipped photo of the previous one, clarifying to fans that "it's the LEFT eye that's marked for treatment."

After the surgery, May gave his followers an update on his condition by snapping a selfie in which he's seen wearing an eyepatch.

"And .... all done !! I really didn't feel a thing. It was all done with local anaesthetic and a tiny bit of sedation - So I was conscious throughout the whole thing - and fascinated by this amazing procedure. Only about 20 mins," he shared of the procedure.

May added, "The patch stays on until tomorrow morning," before jokingly remarking that "It's an iPatch !"

"Big thanks to my eye surgeon the brilliant Robin Hamilton, and my anaesthetist Con, and all the lovely folks at the London Clinic who have taken care of me so kindly," he said of his experience.

The guitarist revealed why he needed eye surgery in another update on Friday, telling fans, "Basically I had a cataract operation, but I don't have a cataract."

"They replaced the lens here because my focus was so out," he said, adding that he "had a LASIK operation some years ago" but his vision still declined.

The rocker continued, "I could focus on nothing on the left eye. Now, almost already, pretty much perfectly… through a slight haze."

May said he woke up with "milky vision" and "a little bit bruised but very little," but he's already feeling much better.

"I'm in good shape this morning," he shared.

May went on to thank his fans for their overwhelming support, saying, "Folks, I had to come on here and say thank you for the incredible response you gave but I didn't expect that I was just putting a few items of information over about my eye. You've been so kind, thanks so much for the sympathy that you've given me."

"THANK YOU FOLKS ! I see you !!!" he captioned the video.

May's surgery comes a year after the star had suffered a "small heart attack," which came while he was suffering huge pain after tearing his butt muscles to "shreds" in a gardening injury.

The medical incident required May to get three small 'stent' tubes inserted to his congested arteries to maintain the flow of blood to his heart.

"Anyway, I didn't die, I came out," he said in a video shared to his Instagram last May. "... I'm incredibly grateful that I now have a life to lead again. ... I'm good, I'm here, and I'm ready to rock."

However, according to May, he later suffered "shocking" complications from his heart attack medication.

"I had a bad time all round," he told Good Morning Britain in October of his health-scarred 2020. "A catalog of disasters, sciatica as well. I'm not quite sure how I got that. The pain from that was so excruciating I couldn't really go through with the operation at first for the stents."