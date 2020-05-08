The Queen's Big VE Day Night Out: what really happened?

What happened when 'Lilibet' and Margaret slipped out of the palace incognito? - A Royal Night Out

It was the only time in the Queen’s long life when she slipped, incognito, among her subjects. On the night of May 8 1945 – VE Day – Princess Elizabeth and her sister Margaret were given permission by their father King George VI, to leave Buckingham Palace and join the crowds of ordinary people on the streets of London.

They were in the middle of the biggest party in history and the princesses, who had spent the war at Windsor castle, wanted to savour the atmosphere first hand.

A warm-spirited romcom based on the events of that night – A Royal Night Out – starring Emily Watson and Rupert Everett, and released in 2015, only bore a passing acquaintance with the truth.

So, what really happened when “Lilibet” and Margaret joined the throngs in the capital?

An hour by hour account of the night is traced by the Channel 4 documentary The Queen’s Big Night Out, which speaks to the Hon Margaret Rhodes and former lady-in-waiting Jean Woodroffe, both of whom were with the princesses that night, as well as Lady Trumpington, then 22 and working at Bletchley Park. The film also includes recollections from the Queen herself who described the events in an interview with the BBC in 1985.

Here was the Queen's real VE Day schedule:

8pm

King George VI, the Queen and the princesses waving from the palace balcony

As the crowds gather and cheer outside the palace, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret ask the King and Queen if they can join the party. After some cajoling, their parents agree, but not before assembling a 16-strong group of trusted members of the royal household, including Margaret Rhodes, the Queen’s cousin, who was living at Buckingham Palace at the time, Lord Porchester, later the Queen’s racing manager, and the King’s equerry, Peter Townsend, an RAF war hero, later to fall in love with Princess Margaret.

Lady Trumpington: “I was typing German submarine signals at Bletchley Park. We sort of knew the end of the war was coming – and we guessed it was going to be a big do.

“Me and my five pals went to London on the train. Peace was declared not long after we arrived. It had been very dim during the blackout – with only searchlights in the sky and very tiny traffic lights – and suddenly there was this sudden blaze of light. It was so exciting!

“Everything had been so dim, dim, dim. And now it was splurge, splurge, splurge!”

9pm

Baroness Trumpington, who was working at Bletchley Park during the war - Andrew Crowley

The royal party slips out of the palace, Princess Elizabeth in the uniform of the Auxiliary Territorial Service, with whom she had served as a mechanic, and Princess Margaret in glamorous civvies.

Margaret Rhodes: “We crossed the forecourt at Buckingham Palace and got to the railings and there were these masses and masses of people. There was a general thing of, 'We want the King and Queen’, which we all frantically joined in with and were amazed when, five or 10 minutes later, the windows opened and they came out on to the balcony. It was like a wonderful escape for the girls. I don’t think they’d ever been out among millions of people. It was just freedom – to be an ordinary person.”

Jean Woodroffe: “I don’t remember who came up with the idea. We went out of one of the back doors of Buckingham Palace and headed up to the left of the Mall. There were lots of people singing and shouting.”

The Queen: “We were terrified of being recognised – so I pulled my uniform cap well down over my eyes. A Grenadier officer among our party of about 16 people said he refused to be seen in the company of another officer improperly dressed. So I had to put my cap on normally.”

Lady Trumpington: “We rushed to the centre of London. There was Humphrey Lyttelton, blowing his trumpet like mad on the back of a lorry. I had a friend who was a bodyguard of the Queen, so I noticed her and Princess Margaret as they walked the streets of London. But they were people like anyone else – we didn’t take any notice of them.

“We did the conga around Piccadilly Circus and Trafalgar Square and jumped into a car owned by the Duke of Norfolk. He was madly in love with one of my Bletchley friends. He thought he’d have a ride with her in his small, open car. He didn’t count on 15 of us squeezing in too.”

10pm

The Queen: “I remember lines of unknown people linking arms and walking down Whitehall, all of us just swept along on a tide of happiness and relief. I also remember when someone exchanged hats with a Dutch sailor; the poor man coming along with us in order to get his hat back.”

Members of the Women's Royal Army Corps in a service vehicle, driving through Trafalgar Square on VE Day - Getty

10.30pm

Margaret Rhodes: “Trafalgar Square was jammed from end to end. It was a scene of joyful whoopee – full of people kissing policemen and other people. It was complete mayhem but rather nice mayhem.”

11.30pm

Margaret Rhodes: “For some reason, we decided to go in the front door of the Ritz and do the conga. The Ritz has always been so stuffy and formal – we rather electrified the stuffy individuals inside. I don’t think people realised who was among the party – I think they thought it was just a group of drunk young people. I remember old ladies looking faintly shocked. As one congaed through, eyebrows were raised.”

11.45pm

The royal party approaches Green Park on their way back to the palace.

Jean Woodroffe: “There were places like Green Park and St James’s which one would never have walked through at night in the war – and there we were. There was the usual thing of people kissing and hugging – and even making love. I was shocked by it – I hadn’t experienced that sort of thing happening before in public.”

Lady Trumpington: “There were stories about people doing disgusting things in the park but I didn’t notice that. I was picked up by a naval officer. He just kissed me – and then it was bye-bye. I’m sure he was married. We never met again. He saved me from a lot of knicker trouble.”

Bel Powley and Sarah Gadon as Princesses Margaret and Elizabeth in A Royal Night Out - Nick Wall

Midnight

The King and Queen appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the second time.

The Queen: “We were successful in seeing my parents on the balcony, having cheated slightly by sending a message into the house, to say we were waiting outside.”

The morning after the night before

Lady Trumpington: “It was all very dull afterwards when we got back – we took the milk train back at six in the morning. It didn’t matter a damn what you did that night. None of us came to any harm – we all enjoyed it.

“We were alive, and we were going to go on being alive. Nothing could ever be quite the same again. I’m so glad I was there. One’s health didn’t recover for some time.”

Jean Woodroffe: “When we got back into the palace, the King and the Queen were there. We weren’t exhausted after it all. We were thrilled to have been part of it.”

The Queen: “I think it was one of the most memorable nights of my life.”

