The Queen writes letter of support for Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro final

The Queen has sent a message of support to England's manager Gareth Southgate as England prepare to take on Italy at Wembley tonight (Sunday, July 11).

The monarch congratulated the England team for reaching the Euro 2020 final and commended their "spirit, commitment and pride".

"55 years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament," Her Majesty wrote.

"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves."

“I send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves.”



A message from Her Majesty The Queen to Gareth Southgate & @England ahead of the #EURO2020 Final. pic.twitter.com/uFX2O38kxi — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 10, 2021

While the Queen has presented both the 1966 World Cup and 1996 European Championship trophies, the Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the Football Association, won't be doing the same tonight.

Uefa recently confirmed that its president will hand the trophy to the winning captain after Sunday's final.

Prince William has been showing his support for England at Wembley. On the first occasion, the royal attended with his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their eldest son, Prince George as they watched England triumph over Germany 2-0.

Story continues

William also watched England beat Denmark in the semi finals, although Kate was self-isolating at home after coming into contact with Covid, and George was unable to attend as the match started at 8pm which was a bit too late for a school night.

The duke and duchess are expected to be in attendance at the final tonight, having also watched the Women's Final at Wimbledon over the weekend.

You Might Also Like