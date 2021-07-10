Queen wishes England football team success in Euro 2020 final

Photograph: Christopher Furlong/PA

The Queen has paid tribute to the “spirit, commitment and pride” of the England football team in a good luck message ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

In a short note to manager Gareth Southgate, the 95-year-old monarch sent her “good wishes” for Sunday’s match against Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Victory would mark the men’s team’s first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup, which also took place at Wembley.

The Queen recalled presenting that trophy almost six decades ago to Sir Bobby Moore, who captained the team at the time and is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in the history of football.

Queen Elizabeth II presenting the Jules Rimet trophy to England’s team captain Bobby Moore in 1966. Photograph: AP

In her message to the Three Lions, she said: “Fifty-five years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament.

“I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves.”

The letter sent by Queen Elizabeth II to England football manager Gareth Southgate. Photograph: Buckingham Palace/PA

It is unclear whether the Queen will be in Wembley Stadium on Sunday, after not having attended previous Euro 2020 games in person.

The Duke of Cambridge will almost certainly be there as a big football fan and president of the Football Association since 2006.

William was present at the semi-final match against Denmark and also at England’s game against Germany in the knockout stages of the tournament when attended alongside his wife and son George.

Italy has won two World Cups since the Queen congratulated the English captain 55 years ago, and became European champions in 1968. The current Italian squad is unbeaten in 33 games.

But the bookmakers see England as narrow favourites, not least due to the team’s advantage of playing at home in front of a crowd of 60,000.