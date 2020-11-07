Queen wears mask for first time in public as she attends ‘deeply personal’ remembrance service at Westminster Abbey

The Queen wore a mask in public for the first time this week for an act of remembrance at Westminster Abbey.

The monarch attended a “deeply personal” service at the abbey on Wednesday after returning to London for the first time since the March lockdown.

Inside the abbey a floral tribute based on her wedding bouquet was laid on the grave of the unknown warrior, marking the centenary of his burial.

In a private ceremony requested by the Her Majesy in light of coronavirus restrictions, the monarch paid tribute to the fallen and her family’s associations with the First World War and the grave.

View photos AP More

Travelling alone by car from Windsor to London on Wednesday morning, the Queen briefly stopped at Buckingham Palace, before making her way to the abbey where she was received by the Dean of Westminster, The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle just after 11.45am.

Wearing a black coat, hat and gloves, a diamond brooch pinned under her poppy, pearl earrings and necklace and a black mask trimmed with white believed to have been designed by Angela Kelly, the Queen chatted animatedly to the dean before entering the abbey.

Standing in front of the Warrior’s Grave at the west end of the nave, and joined only by her equerry Lt Col Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah, she listened to the dean’s address: “Your Majesty, on Armistice Day we will mark one hundred years since the burial of the Unknown Warrior, when your grandfather, King George V led the nation in mourning, and in honouring the service and sacrifice of the countless war dead whose graves were unmarked and unrecorded.

“We continue to honour the Unknown Warrior, whose significance has not lessened over a hundred years. At the grave of this man, we commit ourselves once more, gladly, to the duty of remembrance, and we give thanks to God for all who risk their lives for the safety and freedom of others, and pray of the cause of peace throughout the world.”

View photos AP More

Next, the Queen moved to a wooden stand holding a bouquet of white and lilac orchids, myrtle and greens, arranged by a palace florist, tied with a simple white ribbon. Touching the blooms, the Queen then looked on as her equerry knelt to lay them on the warrior’s grave, where they remained until Saturday morning.

Story continues