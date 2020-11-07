Queen wears mask for first time in public as she attends ‘deeply personal’ remembrance service at Westminster Abbey

The Queen wore a mask in public for the first time this week for an act of remembrance at Westminster Abbey.
The monarch attended a “deeply personal” service at the abbey on Wednesday after returning to London for the first time since the March lockdown.
Inside the abbey a floral tribute based on her wedding bouquet was laid on the grave of the unknown warrior, marking the centenary of his burial.
In a private ceremony requested by the Her Majesy in light of coronavirus restrictions, the monarch paid tribute to the fallen and her family’s associations with the First World War and the grave.
Travelling alone by car from Windsor to London on Wednesday morning, the Queen briefly stopped at Buckingham Palace, before making her way to the abbey where she was received by the Dean of Westminster, The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle just after 11.45am.
Wearing a black coat, hat and gloves, a diamond brooch pinned under her poppy, pearl earrings and necklace and a black mask trimmed with white believed to have been designed by Angela Kelly, the Queen chatted animatedly to the dean before entering the abbey.
Standing in front of the Warrior’s Grave at the west end of the nave, and joined only by her equerry Lt Col Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah, she listened to the dean’s address: “Your Majesty, on Armistice Day we will mark one hundred years since the burial of the Unknown Warrior, when your grandfather, King George V led the nation in mourning, and in honouring the service and sacrifice of the countless war dead whose graves were unmarked and unrecorded.
“We continue to honour the Unknown Warrior, whose significance has not lessened over a hundred years. At the grave of this man, we commit ourselves once more, gladly, to the duty of remembrance, and we give thanks to God for all who risk their lives for the safety and freedom of others, and pray of the cause of peace throughout the world.”
Next, the Queen moved to a wooden stand holding a bouquet of white and lilac orchids, myrtle and greens, arranged by a palace florist, tied with a simple white ribbon. Touching the blooms, the Queen then looked on as her equerry knelt to lay them on the warrior’s grave, where they remained until Saturday morning.
After a moment of silent reflection, the Dean said a prayer “for all who must take counsel and have a care for the physical and economic health of their peoples, and for all critical workers who are offering themselves for the service of others,” before the Piper to the Sovereign, Richard Grisdale, positioned up in the organ loft, played a lament, The Flowers of the Forest. A blessing concluded the five-minute service, after which the Queen returned to Windsor.
The ceremony, which will be broadcast on BBC One on Sunday morning, was rooted in the royal family’s history. On Armistice Day in 1920, the unknown warrior’s body, brought from the battlefields of France to London, was taken to Whitehall, where King George V unveiled the Cenotaph. The king laid a wreath on the coffin and accompanied it to the Abbey, where he scattered a handful of French earth on the coffin before burial. The Queen’s father, the future King George VI, was also present.
In 1923, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, later Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, laid her wedding bouquet on the warrior’s grave in memory of her brother Fergus who died at the Battle of Loos in 1915. Her gesture began a tradition where many royal brides have sent bouquets to lie on the grave after their weddings.
A royal source said: “The grave of the unknown warrior is as relevant and poignant today as it was when Her Majesty's grandfather and father stood in the abbey at its side 100 years ago. It holds enormous significance for the country and the royal family. The Queen was keen that the centenary was marked appropriately. A simple but deeply personal act reflecting a tradition started by her mother 97 years ago felt the right thing to do.”
A large-scale event echoing elements of the 1920 procession and burial was planned for November 11th this year, with members of the royal family in attendance, but the event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.
The Queen had also hoped to attend a service at the Abbey marking the centenary, but royal sources said that “on advice and to minimise the risk” she will stay away.
Wednesday’s service, conducted with strict social distancing and mask-wearing which is now mandatory for churchgoers, was held with clearance from royal doctors who advised limiting those in attendance. Not even a lady-in-waiting joined the Queen.
After the service, the Dean said: “It was wonderful to see Her Majesty in such good spirits and good health. We talked about the centenary and the life of the Abbey. This is the place where she was married and she’s conscious of those associations.
“This is a moment where the Abbey does its job as the national place of worship. The story of the unknown warrior touches us all. It’s very hard for all churches to shut their doors, it goes against everything we are ordained to do, which is to gather people together.
“Like so many communities, we’re divided and that’s difficult. It is very special for Her Majesty to do this, given the current restrictions. I know, because people tell me, that these moments when Her Majesty is in the Abbey gives us a sense of renewed purpose and encouragement. It makes us feel very privileged.”
Before her visit to the Abbey on Wednesday, the Queen’s last public engagement in London was the Commonwealth Service at the Abbey on March 9th. She left Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle on March 19th to spend the first lockdown there with the Duke of Edinburgh. The couple have since mostly remained in Windsor, with breaks to Balmoral, Scotland and Sandringham, Norfolk, in September and October.
